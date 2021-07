Bhubaneswar : Ahead of Ratha Yatra , a team of servitors and officials led by the Chief Administrator of SJTA, Dr. Krishan Kumar visited the Gobardhan Mutt and invited Swami Nischalananda Saraswati to attend and shower his blessings on the auspicious occassion of Ratha Yatra.

Notably , according to the Sri Jagannath culture, the Jagadguru and six of his core disciples are allowed to climb onto the chariots during Ratha Yatra and Bahuda Yatra where the sheer offers his prayer to the trinity.