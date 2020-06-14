Shree Jagannath Temple Administration urged the Boyanika to provide 5,000 masks ahead of the Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has reportedly decided to conduct this year’s Rath Yatra, scheduled on June 23, with participation of only servitors. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) would provide the servitors masks made by the Boyanika. The SJTA has urged the Boyanika to provide 5,000 masks ahead of the Rath Yatra.

The authorities have finalised the design of the masks. The masks would be designed keeping in view of the colours of the three chariots and made of popular handloom ‘Bandha’. The servitors would carry out the rituals by wearing the masks during the nine-day-long festival.

