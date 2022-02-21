Shoppers Stop bets big on expansion, opens 5 new stores!

Mumbai: India’s premier fashion and beauty destination, Shoppers Stop has launched 4 department stores in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Domestic wing) and #SSBeAUTY, a luxury beauty store in Mumbai. The brand continues to expand its reach and is all set to open new department stores every year. Over a period of time, the brand has expanded its presence beyond the metros in Tier 1 and now in Tier 2 cities.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Venugopal Nair – Customer Care Associate, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Shoppers Stop Limited said, “Shoppers Stop is a bridge to luxury brand that ensures an impeccable customer shopping experience for its customers both offline and online. Keeping in sync with our expansion strategy, we have launched 5 stores, in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, and Mumbai. Our expansion has reinstated our commitment and strive to ensure an immaculate experience for our customers. With these new stores, the brand has enhanced its retail footprint across 86 departmental stores in 46 cities.”

Shoppers Stop’s key strategic pillar, beauty witnessed tremendous growth with the launch of #SSBeAUTY stores, which is a standalone beauty format. The plan is to expand and open more #SSBeAUTY stores this year.

With emphasis on omni-channel strategy, the brand is focusing on social shopping that gives customers a seamless experience from discovery to check-out. Better customer experience is reflected in the improved mobile application rating. Shoppers Stop has invested 40 crores in digital to enhance the customer experience and a strategy to build a sustainable growth rate.

Shoppers Stop stores retail over 500 of the finest international, national brands such as MAC Cosmetics, Veromoda, Cover Story and Only, along with exclusive brands like Kashish, LIFE, Fratini, Arcelia and many more all under one roof.