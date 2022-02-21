National Management Day observed on 21st February 2022

Bhubaneswar: The National Management Day is celebrated on 21 February 2022 at B-School Forum, Odisha Private Management College Association. The session started with a welcome note by prof. Shrusti Mohanty, IBCS followed by a beautiful rendition of Bande Utkal Janani by Ayushi student of SOA University.

The need to commemorate the day is the need of the hour as highlighted by Frts. Gautam Mohanty, B-School Forum, Knowledge Centre.

In his welcome address, Dr Arya Pattnaik discussed the need of having a day denoted in the year as ” National Management Day” to recognize importance of management profession in all spheres of human edeavours.

He spoke about CSR being introduced as a statutory obligation for companies by way of Company Act 2013, under section 135. How companies went to lay down specifications and procedure to discharge their CSR Obligations.

He highlighted that though companies have been trying to contribute to the society through CSR arms and foundation like Tata group, Wipro, Infosys but not many have been able to take advantage of this and thus many still donot have acess to CSR funds , because of number of reasons like lack of initiative , little understanding of the scenario, no network etc.

He advocated the need to enlist support of third party agencies who can play active role in mobilizing CSR funds .

They can act as a mediator between big industries and small philanthropic organisation who is willing to partner with the industries and hone their giving to achieve more.

The chief speaker Arun Sir spoke at length about how the business corporations have emerged as the powerful engines of economic development and their pathological obsession for profit has grown by leap and bounds. The industries in their obsession for earning profit has low concern for their stake holders and may overlook obligations to society and environment.

He spoke about a 10 pointers sustainability and CSR action plan which is devised to combat the aforementioned problem. He stressed the importance of all elements necessary for effective social action on part of companies.

The session ended with a Vote of Thanks by B-School Forum, Knowledge Centre.