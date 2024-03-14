Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd in Bharuch, Gujarat, Launches 25T Bollard Pull Tug ‘Bajrang

Third 25T Bollard Pull (BP) Tug, Bajrang was launched by Cmde V Pravin, AWPS (Mbi) on 14 Mar 24 at M/s Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd, Bharuch, Gujarat. This Tug is a proud flag bearer of “Make in India” initiative of Govt of India.

Contract for construction and delivery of three 25T BP Tug was concluded with M/s Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd (M/s SSPL), an MSME, in consonance with “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative of the Government of India. These Tugs are being built under the classification rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The availability of Tugs will provide impetus to Operational commitments of IN by facilitating assistance to Naval ships and submarines during berthing and un-berthing, turning and manoeuvring in confined waters. The Tugs will also provide afloat firefighting assistance to ships alongside, at anchorage and will also have capability to conduct limited Search and Rescue Operations.