Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India for the Month of February, 2024 (Base Year: 2011-12)

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.20% (Provisional) for the month of February, 2024 (over February, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in February, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, electricity, machinery & equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers etc. The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

Index Numbers and Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)* All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) Dec-23 Jan-24 (P) Feb-24 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100.0 151.8 0.86 151.1 0.27 151.2 0.20 I. Primary Articles 22.62 182.8 5.73 181.0 3.84 181.4 4.49 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 155.8 -1.39 154.8 -0.51 155.1 -1.59 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 140.0 -0.78 139.8 -1.13 139.8 -1.27 Food Index 24.38 179.9 5.39 178.0 3.79 178.3 4.09

Note: P: Provisional, *Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

The month over month change in WPI index for the month of February, 2024 stood at 0.07% as compared to January, 2024. The monthly change in WPI index for last six-month is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index# All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Sep-23 Oct-23 Nov-23 Dec-23 Jan-24 (P) Feb-24 (P) All Commodities 100.0 -0.46 0.46 0.39 -0.85 -0.46 0.07 I. Primary Articles 22.62 -3.52 0.93 1.24 -2.56 -0.98 0.22 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 2.68 1.57 0.45 -0.26 -0.64 0.19 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 0.36 0.00 -0.14 -0.14 -0.14 0.00 Food Index 24.38 -4.65 1.07 2.00 -2.18 -1.06 0.17

Note: P: Provisional, #Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

Month-over-Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):- The index for this major group increased by 0.22% to 181.4 (provisional) in February, 2024 from 181.0 (provisional) for the month of January, 2024. Prices of Minerals (2.80%), Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (2.18%) and Food Articles (0.26%) increased in February, 2024 as compared to January, 2024. Prices of Non-food Articles (-1.73%) declined in February, 2024 as compared to January, 2024.

Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%): – The index for this major group increased by 0.19% to 155.1 (provisional) in February, 2024 from 154.8 (provisional) for the month of January, 2024. Prices of Electricity (0.77%) and Mineral Oils (0.06%) increased in February, 2024 as compared to January, 2024. Prices of Coal (-0.15%) declined in February, 2024 as compared to January, 2024.

Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):- The index for this major group remains unchanged at 139.8 (provisional) in February, 2024 as compared to the month of January, 2024. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 10 groups witnessed an increase in prices whereas 8 groups have witnessed a decrease in prices, and 4 groups remained constant. Some of the important groups that showed month-over-month increase in prices are textiles; pharmaceuticals; medicinal, chemical & botanical products; motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers; electrical equipment; tobacco products, etc. Some of the groups that witnessed a decrease in prices are basic metals; other non-metallic mineral products; fabricated metal products (except machinery & equipment); rubber & plastic products; and printing & reproduction of recorded media, etc. in February, 2024 as compared to January, 2024.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group has increased from 178.0 in January, 2024 to 178.3 in February, 2024. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 3.79% in January, 2024 to 4.09% in February, 2024.

Final Index for the month of December, 2023 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of December, 2023 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 151.8 and 0.86% respectively. The details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups based on updated figures are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for February, 2024 has been compiled at a weighted response rate of 85.0 per cent, while the final figure for December, 2023 is based on the weighted response rate of 94.9 percent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI.

Note: DPIIT releases index number of wholesale prices in India on monthly basis on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month, and the index number is compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. This press release contains WPI (Base Year 2011-12=100) for the month of February, 2024 (Provisional), December, 2023 (Final) and other months/years. Provisional figures of WPI are finalised after 10 weeks (from the month of reference), and then frozen thereafter.

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for February, 2024

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (Feb-24)* Latest month over month Cumulative Inflation (YoY) Rate of Inflation (YoY) Feb-23 over Jan-23 Feb-24 over Jan-24* Apr-Feb 2022-23 Apr-Feb 2023-24* Feb-23 Feb-24* ALL COMMODITIES 100.00 151.2 0.13 0.07 10.19 -0.82 3.85 0.20 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 181.4 -0.40 0.22 10.77 3.42 3.64 4.49 A. Food Articles 15.26 189.2 0.17 0.26 7.44 6.55 3.81 6.95 Cereals 2.82 199.5 -1.06 1.37 11.50 6.94 13.95 6.63 Paddy 1.43 193.6 0.57 1.20 4.96 9.08 8.60 10.25 Wheat 1.03 201.4 -3.48 1.97 16.13 4.13 18.48 2.34 Pulses 0.64 210.9 -0.06 2.03 0.43 14.14 2.59 18.48 Vegetables 1.87 199.8 -3.58 -3.52 5.74 8.24 -21.58 19.78 Potato 0.28 168.4 -20.91 -0.41 28.68 -20.87 -14.42 15.34 Onion 0.16 206.1 -20.45 -20.42 -25.30 39.90 -40.22 29.22 Fruits 1.60 173.1 6.62 1.35 10.02 -0.90 7.32 -3.99 Milk 4.44 183.6 0.69 0.77 6.78 7.69 10.33 5.46 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 169.0 -0.12 0.30 4.32 1.11 1.49 -0.47 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 159.5 -2.01 -1.73 10.21 -5.76 0.00 -6.29 Oil Seeds 1.12 178.7 -1.04 -2.19 -3.27 -10.05 -7.38 -10.43 C. Minerals 0.83 223.8 7.51 2.80 3.85 7.36 -3.33 2.90 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 155.0 -5.42 2.18 49.51 -3.72 14.47 8.24 Crude Petroleum 1.95 135.2 -7.87 3.21 37.38 -9.19 -10.22 16.65 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 155.1 1.29 0.19 30.14 -4.87 13.96 -1.59 LPG 0.64 121.9 -2.57 0.74 11.96 -10.85 -7.12 3.83 Petrol 1.60 159.2 2.69 1.73 36.45 -3.47 15.24 -0.69 HSD 3.10 172.1 1.32 0.17 53.64 -10.77 24.61 -6.37 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 139.8 0.14 0.00 6.22 -1.76 1.94 -1.27 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 160.1 -0.74 0.00 5.39 -3.26 0.87 -1.11 Vegetable & Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 141.2 -1.93 0.86 -0.93 -21.28 -14.31 -13.32 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 132.3 0.39 -0.15 1.59 2.06 2.12 1.53 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 173.6 0.36 1.17 3.04 4.82 4.19 4.26 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 134.6 0.07 0.45 6.58 -5.97 -3.65 -1.90 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 151.9 0.40 0.07 3.97 1.56 3.46 1.47 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 124.1 0.83 0.08 2.66 1.68 0.74 1.55 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 148.6 -0.35 0.61 1.76 2.13 -0.21 4.21 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 138.5 -0.20 -0.22 11.69 -7.81 3.28 -6.42 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 135.4 -0.35 0.00 9.82 -6.00 2.59 -5.18 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 143.8 0.14 0.63 3.72 1.43 3.26 0.98 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 127.3 0.08 -0.24 4.38 -1.83 1.10 -1.09 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 133.8 0.00 -0.52 8.37 0.88 6.79 -1.11 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 136.2 0.00 -0.66 8.77 0.31 8.18 -1.94 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 138.5 0.96 -0.36 7.57 -5.20 -0.14 -5.72 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 116.7 -0.08 -0.51 7.75 -5.44 1.55 -6.49 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 137.9 0.87 -0.36 6.87 -0.06 4.19 -0.86

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation (YoY) figures for last 6 months Sep-23 Oct-23 Nov-23 Dec-23 Jan-24* Feb-24* ALL COMMODITIES 100.00 -0.07 -0.26 0.39 0.86 0.27 0.20 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 4.38 2.26 5.16 5.73 3.84 4.49 A. Food Articles 15.26 3.79 3.17 8.84 9.32 6.85 6.95 Cereals 2.82 6.78 7.62 7.22 6.57 4.07 6.63 Paddy 1.43 8.91 9.56 10.44 10.54 9.56 10.25 Wheat 1.03 4.90 4.70 2.70 1.16 -3.14 2.34 Pulses 0.64 18.02 19.82 22.09 19.76 16.06 18.48 Vegetables 1.87 -16.29 -20.72 11.13 25.29 19.71 19.78 Potato 0.28 -25.52 -29.27 -27.36 -24.59 -8.40 15.34 Onion 0.16 56.08 67.43 109.44 82.45 29.18 29.22 Fruits 1.60 5.90 6.62 8.42 4.70 1.01 -3.99 Milk 4.44 8.76 8.10 8.49 6.95 5.38 5.46 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 1.69 2.44 0.60 -0.78 -0.88 -0.47 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 -2.14 -1.14 -2.96 -5.20 -6.56 -6.29 Oil Seeds 1.12 -5.41 -3.81 -7.36 -7.21 -9.38 -10.43 C. Minerals 0.83 18.96 11.64 8.72 6.77 7.61 2.90 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 15.62 -2.17 -7.13 -0.13 0.20 8.24 Crude Petroleum 1.95 10.83 -4.95 -9.84 1.18 4.13 16.65 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 -3.35 -1.58 -4.05 -1.39 -0.51 -1.59 LPG 0.64 -17.11 -4.03 5.57 4.20 0.41 3.83 Petrol 1.60 1.24 3.45 0.69 1.09 0.26 -0.69 HSD 3.10 -11.02 -7.06 -13.07 -6.72 -5.29 -6.37 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 -1.27 -1.06 -0.78 -0.78 -1.13 -1.27 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 -1.78 -1.77 -1.58 -1.53 -1.84 -1.11 Vegetable & Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 -17.56 -18.41 -18.60 -16.54 -15.71 -13.32 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 2.26 2.01 2.01 2.25 2.08 1.53 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 5.72 6.03 6.77 3.97 3.44 4.26 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 -7.06 -5.47 -3.59 -2.83 -2.26 -1.90 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 0.80 1.81 0.93 1.54 1.81 1.47 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 0.41 1.47 1.31 2.14 2.31 1.55 Mf/o Wood and Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 2.16 2.94 3.29 3.14 3.21 4.21 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 -10.25 -9.36 -8.28 -6.74 -6.41 -6.42 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 -6.64 -6.63 -6.34 -5.76 -5.51 -5.18 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal, Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 1.71 1.20 0.64 1.06 0.49 0.98 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 -1.16 -1.55 -1.01 -0.47 -0.78 -1.09 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 1.28 1.57 0.22 0.45 -0.59 -1.11 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 0.59 1.54 0.15 0.94 -1.30 -1.94 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 -2.46 -2.34 -2.09 -2.51 -4.47 -5.72 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 -3.64 -4.84 -3.98 -3.44 -6.08 -6.49 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 0.22 0.87 1.09 -0.07 0.36 -0.86

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-III