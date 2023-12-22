Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ Hits a Stellar Rs 30 Crore Nett on Opening Day

In a resounding display of success, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest venture, “Dunki,” has stormed the domestic box office, amassing an impressive Rs 30 crore nett on its premiere day. Industry tracker Sacnilk confirmed this remarkable achievement for the comedy drama, which centers around the theme of illegal immigration through the method known as ‘donkey flight.’

Released globally across theatres on Thursday, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring powerhouse performers such as Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

According to reports from the website, “‘Dunki’ has amassed an outstanding Rs 30 crore in net collections from across India on its inaugural day, encompassing all languages in which it was released.”

The film’s captivating storyline coupled with the stellar performances of its cast seems to have struck a chord with audiences, resulting in an impressive box office debut. With Shah Rukh Khan at the helm and a compelling narrative, ‘Dunki’ has set a promising tone for its theatrical run, hinting at potential continued success in the days to come.