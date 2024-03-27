Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship Recognizes 200 Promising Dental Students for 2022-23 and 2023-24

New Delhi, 27 March 2024: In a virtual ceremony jointly organized by Haleon India, Indian Dental Association and the Buddy4Study, 57 promising dental students were felicitated with the Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship for the academic year 2023-24. This brings the total number of scholarship recipients to 200 for the years 2022-23 and 2023-24, as part of Haleon India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in collaboration with the Indian Dental Association (IDA), Give Grants, and Buddy4Study, the programme’s implementation partner.

The digital event saw the presence of distinguished guests, including Ms. Shanu Saksena, Head of Ethics, Compliance, and CSR at Haleon India; Dr. Raveendranath M, President at IDA; and Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Honorary Secretary-General at IDA, who congratulated the awardees and offered words of encouragement.

Head of Ethics and Compliance, Wider Asia, and Head CSR ISC Ms. Shanu Saxena said, “As a company, we truly believe in giving back to society by working with them, for them and for their benefits. It is a privilege for us to partner with a reputed organisation like the Indian Dental Association, and together provide an opportunity to aspiring dentists to fulfil their dreams. This truly fits into our purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity, and we are hopeful that this programme benefits many students.”

Dr. Raveendranath M, President, Indian Dental Association, said, “The Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship exemplifies our commitment to fostering excellence in dentistry with this opportunity for aspiring dental professionals. We congratulate the recipients and commend Haleon India and Buddy4Study for their dedication to empowering the next generation of dental professionals.

Dr. Ashok Dhoble: Hon. Secretory General, IDA said,” As a partner in this transformative initiative, the Indian Dental Association is proud to support the Sensodyne IDA Shining Star Scholarship, which empowers deserving dental students to pursue their academic dreams. This scholarship not only alleviates financial burdens but also fosters a brighter future for the dental profession in India”.

Sensodyne IDA Scholars thanked Sensodyne and IDA for providing the scholarship. Scholars experessed their desire to give back to society and contribute to nation building as Oral healthcare professionals.