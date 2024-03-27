Bharti Hexacom Limited Initial Public Offer to open on Wednesday, April 03, 2024

Bharti Hexacom Limited (“Bharti Hexacom” or “the Company”), shall open its Bid / Offer in relation to its initial public offer (IPO) of Equity Shares on Wednesday, April 03, 2024.

The total offer size of Equity Shares of face value ₹ 5 each comprising an offer for sale of up to 75,000,000 equity shares by Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (“Selling Shareholder”) (The “Offer For Sale”).

The Anchor Investor Bidding date shall be Tuesday, April 02, 2024. The Bid/Offer will close on Friday, April 05, 2024.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at ₹ 542 to ₹ 570 per Equity Share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 26 Equity Shares and in multiples of 26 Equity Shares thereafter.

The objects of the Offer are to (i) to carry out the Offer for Sale of up to 75,000,000 Equity Shares by the Selling Shareholder; and (ii) achieve the benefits of listing the Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges. (The “Objects of the Offer”)

This Equity Shares are being offered through the red herring prospectus of the Company dated March 22, 2024 filed with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana (The “RHP”) and are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”). (The “Listing”).

SBI Capital Markets Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BOB Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the offer (“BRLMs”).

The IPO Structure:

This is an Offer in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended (“SCRR”), read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made through the Book Building Process in terms of Regulation 6(2) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, wherein at least 75% of the Offer shall be allocated to Qualified Institutional Buyers (“QIBs” and such portion, the “QIB Portion”), provided that our Company, in consultation with the BRLMs, may allocate up to 60% of the QIB Portion to Anchor Investors on a discretionary basis (the “Anchor Investor Portion”), out of which one-third shall be reserved for domestic Mutual Funds only, subject to valid Bids being received from domestic Mutual Funds at or above the price at which Equity Shares are allocated to Anchor Investors (“Anchor Investor Allocation Price”), in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations. In the event of under-subscription, or non-allocation in the Anchor Investor Portion, the balance Equity Shares shall be added to the QIB Category (excluding the Anchor Investor Portion) (“Net QIB Portion”).

Further, 5% of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Mutual Funds only, and the remainder of the Net QIB Portion shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to all QIB Bidders (other than Anchor Investors), including Mutual Funds, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. If at least 75% of the Offer cannot be Allotted to QIBs, then the entire application money will be refunded forthwith. However, if the aggregate demand from Mutual Funds is less than 5% of the QIB Portion, the balance Equity Shares available for allocation in the Mutual Fund Portion will be added to the remaining Net QIB Portion for proportionate allocation to QIBs.

Further, not more than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Bidders (“NIBs”) of which (a) one-third portion shall be reserved for applicants with application size of more than ₹200,000 and up to ₹1,000,000; and (b) two-thirds portion shall be reserved for applicants with application size of more than ₹1,000,000, provided that the unsubscribed portion in either of such sub-categories may be allocated to applicants in the other sub-category of Non-Institutional Bidders, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price

And not more than 10% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders (“RIB”) in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, subject to valid Bids being received at or above the Offer Price. All Bidders (except Anchor Investors) are mandatorily required to utilise the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (“ASBA”) process by providing details of their respective ASBA accounts and UPI ID (defined hereinafter) in case of UPI Bidders (defined hereinafter), as applicable, pursuant to which their corresponding Bid Amount will be blocked by the Self Certified Syndicate Banks (“SCSBs”) or by the Sponsor Bank(s) under the UPI Mechanism, as the case may be, to the extent of the respective Bid Amounts. Anchor Investors are not permitted to participate in the Offer through the ASBA Process. For further details, see “Offer Procedure” on page 443

All capitalised terms used herein but not defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the RHP