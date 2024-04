Bhubaneswar: Congress veteran and six-time MLA Shri Suresh Kumar Routray, popular as Sura Bhai across #Odisha, has been suspended for 6 yrs for ‘indiscipline & anti-party activities’.

Suresh Routray, who had been issued notice by the AICC for campaigning for his son and BJD’s candidate for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat Manmath, has been expelled from the Party for six years.