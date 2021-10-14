Senior coal ministry official visits MCL mines

Talcher: Ms Santosh, Deputy Director General & CCO, Ministry of Coal, Government of India, today concluded her three-day visit to Odisha.

Ms Santosh, who had arrived on October 12, visited various railway sidings and the first mile connectivity (FMC) projects of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Talcher coalfields and also held meetings with various stakeholders.

Ms Santosh also met with the General Manager (East-Coast Railways), Principal Chief Operating Manager (PCOM) and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Khorda, and held discussions on improving rake availability at Talcher coalfields, from where MCL had recently been able to despatch 62 rakes in a day.

Appreciating MCL for achieving a record off-take via rail from Talcher coalfields, she said that concerted efforts should be made to ensure dispatch of 60 to 65 rakes from Talcher coalfields to meet the demand of coal.

On Wednesday, MCL despatched more than 5.44 lakh tonne of coal for the second time this month. The company has supplied over 87.5 million tonne coal to consumers during the current financial year, which is 20.3 % up as against the same period last fiscal.

At present, MCL has more than 13 million tonne coal available in its stocks.

The company has registered a growth of 11.86% over last year in coal production and 21.1% in overburden (OB) removal, which would further ensure adequate supply of dry fuel to consumers.