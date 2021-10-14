Last date of participation in #FOSS4Gov Innovation Challenge extended till 18 October, 2021

New Delhi: To promote the #FOSS4Gov Innovation Challenge, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has extended the last date of participation in the challenge and submission of applications till 18 October, 2021. The ministry has appealed to FOSS innovators to participate in large numbers to drive the FOSS revolution to its maximum potential.

The ‘Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) in Government’ or #FOSS4Gov Innovation challenge was launched by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology on the occasion of 7-year anniversary of MyGov to accelerate adoption of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) in Government and build Indian FOSS Ecosystem on July 26, 2021.

Through this challenge, various innovators, start-ups, working professionals, academics and students in India are invited to showcase their existing FOSS based innovations and/or build new, implementable, open-source product innovations in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and others category with possible applications for Govtech in Health, Education, Agriculture, Urban Governance etc.The winners of the Challenge will receive cash rewards totaling INR 1 Crore and incubation support to scale their products for listing on Government eMarket (GeM).