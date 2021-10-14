Meeting of Union Steel Minister with Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation; Landmark MoU on Collaboration in Coking coal sector signed

New Delhi: Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh today met with Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, Mr. Nikolay Shulginov in Moscow during the Russian Energy Week. A landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding collaboration in coking coal used in steel making and R&D in steel sector was signed between the two countries.

This MoU envisages implementation of joint projects/ commercial activities in coking coal, including long-term supplies of high-quality coking coal to India, development of coking coal deposits and logistics development, sharing of experience in coking coal production management, technologies of mining, beneficiation and processing as well as training.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed opportunities of collaboration in coking coal in steel sector.

The Steel Minister will also meet with several leading Russian steel institutes and companies during his two-day visit to Moscow.