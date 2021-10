New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind , after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following Judicial Officers/ Advocates as Judges/ Additional Judges of the Patna High Courts w.e.f the date they will assume charge of their respective offices:

Sl. No. Name Name of the High Court in which appointed 1. Sandeep Kumar, Advocate As Judges of the Patna High Court 2. Purnendu Singh, Advocate 3. Satyavrat Verma 4. Rajesh KumarVerma