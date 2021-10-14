Pralhad Joshi Reviews Coal Production and Supply at CCL and BCCL, Ranchi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi chaired a review meeting of CCL and BCCL at CCL HQ, in Ranchi today. Shri V K Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Shri Pramod Agarwal, Chairman, CIL and other senior officials participated among others.

The Minister Joshi reviewed coal production and off take of CCL and BCCL. He gave out directions to ensure sustained coal production and dispatch to the power plants. Shri Joshi said, “festive season has started and it is our duty to secure uninterrupted supply of coal to the power plants”. He said that the coal companies should take necessary steps to clear the bottle necks in coal evacuation and production. Shri Joshi instructed the officials to motivate the employees to make all-out efforts to scale up production and dispatch.

Prior to the joint meeting of CCL and BCCL, Minister Shri Joshi visited Ashoka Mine in Piparwar area of CCL in Chatra District, Jharkhand. He interacted with the ground team and motivated them to increase production and offtake from the mine. The Minister also visited Bachra Railway Siding in Piparwar Area, Ranchi and emphasized on supply of proper quantity of coal onto the railway wagons.