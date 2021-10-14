Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla along with Japanese Ambassador to India and Industry delegation from Japan visits Odisha

Japanese delegation led by H.E. Mr Satoshi Suzuk met ministers and officials from various departments of Govt. of Odisha and discussed potential partnerships on steel, chemical and various other industries.

Bhubaneswar : A delegation from Japan is on a visit to Odisha along with the Foreign Secretary, MEA, GoI to explore and discuss various partnership opportunities in Odisha. The Japanese Deletion was led by Ambassador of Japan in India H.E. Mr Satoshi Suzuki, The Japan investment seminar was addressed by Capt. Dibya Sankar Mishra, Hon’ble Minister of Industries, MSME, Energy and Home, Shri Suresh Mohapatra, Chief Secretary to Government of Odisha and senior officials from the various departments of Govt. of Odisha.

Joining the ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki, Union foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and top Japan diplomats and representatives of Japanese companies in India such as Mr. Yoji Taguchi, Chairman & MD, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mr. Shusuke Suto, MD Mitsubishi Heavy Industries India Pvt. Ltd, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel, Tata Krosaki, Indo Nissin and JSW were also present in the seminar held on Industries and Investments.

Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries welcomed Ambassador of japan in India H.E. Mr Satoshi Suzuki, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Govt. of India and other delegates from Japan. Speaking about the business ecosystem of Odisha he said, “_we have natural advantage in mineral-based industries and have been able to attract investment to the tune of 4 lakh crores in last two years, now because of huge investment in infrastructure, ports, rail, roads, power and skill development,we are preferred destination for diversified industries.”. He has also highlighted the industry-specific infrastructures and opportunities to the Japanese delegates.

Addressing the delegation, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Govt. of India said that Japan is one of our largest development partners. And shared the recent schemes and actions brought up by the Govt. of India to boost industrial and economic growth. Praising the good governance and the industrial infrastructure of the state, Foreign Secretary said Odisha has all the attributes for a conducive business environment.

H.E. Mr Satoshi Suzuk appreciated Odisha’s efforts in attracting investments from foreign countries including considerable Japanese companies. He has also praised the GO-SWIFT portal for providing all the industrial information, incentives and various services with one click. He was pleased to share that the number of Japanese companies in Odisha has been increased by 5 times in the last 10 years.

Hon’ble Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra thanked Japan for being the country partner in Nov 2018, when Odisha hosted the 2nd edition of Make in Odisha. And said, “While we have a successful business relationship with Japanese firms and look forward to further strengthening it, our connection with Japan is not just commercial but civilizational.”

He further urged the Japanese firms and investors to come to Odisha and see our offerings and promised that the team Odisha is ever ready to facilitate and handhold investors for their proposed investments.