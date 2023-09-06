Senco Gold & Diamonds – the largest jewellery retailer of Eastern India joins the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC)

Kolkata: Senco Gold Limited (BSE: 543936, NSE: SENCO), India’s leading jewellery retailer and amongst most trusted jewellery brands took a visionary step forward in its sustainability journey by becoming a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC). Founded in 2005 and now with members globally in 71 countries, the RJC is the world’s leading standard-setting organisation for the jewellery and watch industry. Its Code of Practices (COP) is the global standard for the responsible jewellery and watch industry, focusing on business ethics and responsible supply chains covering all the primary minerals and metals used in the manufacture of jewellery: gold, silver, platinum group metals, diamonds and coloured gemstones.



Mr. Suvankar Sen, Managing Director & CEO, Senco Gold Ltd said, “We, at Senco Gold and Diamonds have always been committed to ensuring good environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, responsible growth and sustainability. Joining the RJC is another step in that direction and we are proud to be the first large jewellery retailer from India to become a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, who are working tirelessly towards enhancing trust in the global jewellery industry. Trust is the cornerstone in the world of retail jewelry and we look forward to building on our association with the RJC to create an ecosystem of responsible practices as a core of sustainability strategy and fulcrum of our future endeavours.”



Ms. Melanie Grant, Executive Director, RJC said, “For more than five decades, Senco Gold & Diamonds has dazzled their customers with their creations, and we are thrilled at the RJC to welcome them as members so that we can work together during the coming decade. India is a hugely important market for us and for the jewellery industry as a whole; and so, to have Senco Gold & Diamonds, as one of most important retailers as part of the RJC family is a seminal moment in our history.”



Mr. Kinjal Shah, Head of Asian Development, RJC said, “I would like to congratulate Mr Suvankar Sen and the entire team of Senco Gold & Diamonds for joining the RJC, which was also very well thought of by the late Shri Shaankar Sen. Senco Gold Limited, India, is a visionary forward-thinking retailer. They are the first and largest retailer from Eastern India to join the RJC, to lead the way for other large, medium, and small-scale retailers. Becoming a member will bring in more consumer confidence in Indian millennial and Gen Z consumers. It is great to have Senco Gold & Diamonds on board as an official RJC member.”





