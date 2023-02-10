Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (A&FW) and Secretary, Rural Development (DoRD) holds a hybrid meeting with States/UTs to Augment Agriculture Facilities to SHG Members through Convergence between both Departments

The Ministries of Agriculture &Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Government of India have made concerted efforts at the central level for convergence in their activities and programmes for the welfare of Self Help Group (SHG) members. In order to give impetus to this convergence initiative across the country, a meeting under the Joint Chairmanship of Secretary (RD) and Secretary (A&FW) was held here todayin hybrid mode (virtual and physical). Around 80 officers of the level of Principal Secretary/ Commissioners of both the Departments from different States/UTs participated virtually in addition to the physical presence of Additional Secretaries and Joint Secretaries of both the Departments of Government of India.

Convergence between Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development at State, District, Block and Panchyat level in the country was emphasized by both the Secretaries. It was also suggested that both the Union and States may organize quarterly meetings to strengthen and monitor convergence with line departments. Utilization of the services of Community Resource Persons (CRP) as Extension functionaries and convergence in Annual Action Plans were other areas of emphasize by the Chairs. For effective convergence at village level, the Gram Panchyat Development Plan (GPDP) should be strengthened as per local needs.

The States like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur shared the steps taken for effective implementation of differentprogrammes like RKVY, seed production, Custom Hiring Centres, floriculture, with the help of SHGs and FPOs at grass root level through convergence of efforts.

It was decided that one sample meeting by Government of India officials with all officers of line departments of officers of one or two states may be conducted to have better convergence for implementation of different schemes with a “Whole of Government approach”.It was also decided that the officers from both the Ministries should visit Tamil Nadu to study the convergence model of Tamil Nadu where it is effectively monitored by District Collectors through frequent meetings and it should be circulated amongst other States for replication.