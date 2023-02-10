An additional area of 2.51 lakh hac. covered under protected cultivation including green house structures towards horticulture promotion in eight years: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar today said an additional area of 2.51 lakh hac. has been covered under protected cultivation including green house structures towards horticulture promotion since inception of the MIDH scheme i.e. from 2014-15 to 2021-22. An expenditure of Rs. 2963.91 crore has been reported by the States, he said.

Shri Tomar said, since the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme is being implemented by State Governments, therefore, the beneficiary data is available with the States.

Shri Tomar laid a Statement on the table of the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question on promoting Greenhouse Farming. He said, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare is implementing the MIDH Centrally Sponsored Scheme in all States/UTs for holistic development of horticulture in the country. Under MIDH, assistance is provided for the promotion of protected cultivation including greenhouse through various interventions. Details of the components are as under: