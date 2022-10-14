Second Episode of Voter Awareness Program, “Matadata Junction” to be broadcast on Friday, October 14 by All India Radio during 7.25-7.40pm on 100.1 FM Gold Channel

New Delhi : All India Radio in collaboration with the Election Commission of India has started a new weekly program ‘Matadata Junction’ on Voter Awareness. Second Episode of the Program, “Matadata Junction” will be broadcast on Friday, October 14 on 100.1 FM GOLD Channel during 7.25-7.40pm in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. The theme is the Power of One Vote or Ek Vote ki Taqat.

The 15 minutes weekly program goes on air every Friday in 23 languages across the country including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili & Dogri.

It will be broadcast between 7-9pm time band on FM Rainbow, Vividh Bharati stations and Primary channels of AIR across the country. Citizens can also listen to the Program on ‘Twitter on @airnewsalerts, News On AIR’ App and YouTube channels of All India Radio.

The weekly program covers all aspects of Voter ecosystem. Each episode is based on a particular Theme on the electoral process. All the 52 Themes are aimed at encouraging all eligible citizens and especially the young and first-time voters to vote and make an informed decision during the elections. Quiz, Experts’ interview, and Songs produced by the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) Team of the ECI shall be carried in every episode. The program includes a Citizen’s Corner where any citizen can ask a query or suggest on any aspects of the voting.