India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.21 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.21 Cr (2,19,21,33,244) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,19,125) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415300 2nd Dose 10119883 Precaution Dose 7052667 FLWs 1st Dose 18436999 2nd Dose 17718299 Precaution Dose 13708221 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41119125 2nd Dose 32057550 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61978379 2nd Dose 53214174 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561361918 2nd Dose 516099894 Precaution Dose 98865720 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204041587 2nd Dose 197032110 Precaution Dose 50044658 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127676571 2nd Dose 123189466 Precaution Dose 48000723 Precaution Dose 21,76,71,989 Total 2,19,21,33,244

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,583. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 2,594 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,68,557.

2,678 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,37,952 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.81 Cr (89,81,15,488) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.07% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.13%.