India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.21 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.21 Cr (2,19,21,33,244) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,19,125) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415300
2nd Dose 10119883
Precaution Dose 7052667
FLWs 1st Dose 18436999
2nd Dose 17718299
Precaution Dose 13708221
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41119125
2nd Dose 32057550
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61978379
2nd Dose 53214174
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561361918
2nd Dose 516099894
Precaution Dose 98865720
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204041587
2nd Dose 197032110
Precaution Dose 50044658
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127676571
2nd Dose 123189466
Precaution Dose 48000723
Precaution Dose 21,76,71,989
Total 2,19,21,33,244

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,583. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 2,594 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,68,557.

 

2,678 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,37,952 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.81 Cr (89,81,15,488) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.07% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.13%.

