NHIDCL signs MoU with IIT Patna

New Delhi : National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), a CPSE under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Govt. of India has signed Memorandum of Understandings with CSIR-CRRI, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur and NSDC during the current year 2022-23. Earlier, MoU with IIT Bombay & IIT Guwahati were signed for sharing knowledge of innovative ideas and technologies in the field of Highway Engineering to upgrade skill & capacity of the core Engineering professional of NHIDCL who are working tirelessly for construction of Highways, tunnels and other infrastructure in the very tough geographical areas of NE region, UT of Ladakh, UT of J&K and UT of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

NHIDCL has also started discussions with other IITs, NITs for signing of MoUs. This will help NHIDCL in introducing innovative technologies and find pragmatic solution to the highways construction issues in challenging hilly and border areas. The latest MoU with IIT, Patna was signed on 11 October, 2022. The MoU was signed by Dr. (Prof) TN Singh, Dir. IIT Patna and Sh. Chanchal Kumar, Managing Director, NHIDCL.