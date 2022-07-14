National

Second Advance Estimates (2021-22) of Area and Production of Horticultural Crops released

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare released the Second Advance Estimates of Area and Production of various Horticultural Crops for 2021-22 compiled on the basis of information received from States/ UTs and other Governmental source agencies.

Total Horticulture 2020-21
(Final)		 2021-22
(1st Adv. Est.)		 2021-22
(2ndAdv. Est.)
Area(in Million Ha) 27.48 27.56 27.74
Production(in Million Tonne) 334.60 333.25 341.63

 

2021-22 (Second Advance Estimates)  

  • Total Horticulture production in 2021-22 is estimated to be 341.63 Million Tonne, an increase of about 7.03 Million Tonne (increase of 2.10%) over 2020-21 (Final).
  • Increase in production of Fruits, Vegetables and Honey while decrease in production of Spices, Flowers,Aromatics & Medicinal Plants and Plantation Crops over previous year, is envisaged.
  • The Fruits production is estimated to be 107.10 Million Tonne compared to 102.48 Million Tonne in 2020-21.
  • The production of Vegetables is estimated to be 204.61 Million Tonne, compared to. 200.45 Million Tonne in 2020-21.
  • Onion production is estimated to be 31.70 Million Tonne against 26.64 Million Tonne in 2020-21.
  • Potato production is expected to be 53.58 Million Tonne, compared to 56.17 Million Tonne in 2020-21.
  • Tomato production is expected to be 20.34 Million Tonne, compared to 21.18 Million Tonne in 2020-21.

 

Click here fot detailed 2nd Advance  Estimates(2021-22) of Area and Production of various Horticultural Crops

