Second Advance Estimates (2021-22) of Area and Production of Horticultural Crops released

New Delhi : The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare released the Second Advance Estimates of Area and Production of various Horticultural Crops for 2021-22 compiled on the basis of information received from States/ UTs and other Governmental source agencies.
|Total Horticulture
|2020-21
(Final)
|2021-22
(1st Adv. Est.)
|2021-22
(2ndAdv. Est.)
|Area(in Million Ha)
|27.48
|27.56
|27.74
|Production(in Million Tonne)
|334.60
|333.25
|341.63
2021-22 (Second Advance Estimates)
- Total Horticulture production in 2021-22 is estimated to be 341.63 Million Tonne, an increase of about 7.03 Million Tonne (increase of 2.10%) over 2020-21 (Final).
- Increase in production of Fruits, Vegetables and Honey while decrease in production of Spices, Flowers,Aromatics & Medicinal Plants and Plantation Crops over previous year, is envisaged.
- The Fruits production is estimated to be 107.10 Million Tonne compared to 102.48 Million Tonne in 2020-21.
- The production of Vegetables is estimated to be 204.61 Million Tonne, compared to. 200.45 Million Tonne in 2020-21.
- Onion production is estimated to be 31.70 Million Tonne against 26.64 Million Tonne in 2020-21.
- Potato production is expected to be 53.58 Million Tonne, compared to 56.17 Million Tonne in 2020-21.
- Tomato production is expected to be 20.34 Million Tonne, compared to 21.18 Million Tonne in 2020-21.
Click here fot detailed 2nd Advance Estimates(2021-22) of Area and Production of various Horticultural Crops