India’s NSCS Hosts Meeting of BIMSTEC

New Delhi : The National Security Council Secretariat, Government of India is organizing a two day Meeting of the BIMSTEC Expert Group on Cyber Security Cooperation on 14-15 July 2022 in New Delhi. The Meeting is based on the agreement made during the meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs held at Bangkok in March 2019 that the BIMSTEC Expert Group will formulate an Action plan to deal with Cyber Security challenges in the BIMSTEC Region.

The in-person meeting is being chaired by the National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt General Rajesh Pant and will witness the participation of delegates from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. All the delegates are experts in Cyber Security from their respective Government organization.

India as a lead Country for Security Sector in BIMSTEC forum has taken the initiative to organize this meeting on Cyber Security Cooperation and develop a Plan of Action on cyber security. The BIMSTEC Member States are being represented by the senior officials of their respective Government organisations which deals with cyber security and incident response.

The main objective of this BIMSTEC Expert Group meeting is to formulate the Action Plan which will bolster coordination and collaboration amongst the BIMSTEC Member States for strengthening Cyber Security in the use of ICTs. This Action plan will cover the mechanisms for the exchanges of cyber related information, cybercrime, protection of critical information infrastructures, cyber incident response and international developments related to cyber norms. The Action Plan has been proposed to be implemented within the time frame of 5 years after which the Experts Group on Cyber Security will review the Action Plan.