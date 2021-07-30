Science Research Institutions in Northeast States

New Delhi :

Department of Science & Technology has established the Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) at Guwahati and the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) at Shillong. Department of Biotechnology has established the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) at Imphal. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has one of its constituent laboratories namely CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST) at Jorhat, Assam. Its branch laboratories are located in Lamphel Pat, Imphal, Manipur and Naharlagun, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The project office of CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI), Hyderabad is located in Tezpur, Assam. A unit of CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-CMERI), Durgapur, namely CSIR Centre For Post – Harvest Processing & Research is located at Tuirial, Mizoram’.

This information was given by Minister of State (I/C) for Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.