5.38 lakh Fair Price Shops (FPS) operational in the country

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that around 5.38 lakh Fair Price Shops (FPSs) under the Public Distribution System (PDS) are operational in the country.
The responsibilities for licensing of FPSs, their monitoring and continuous oversight of FPS operations rests with the respective State/UT Government. However, this Department has advised all States/UTs to issue licenses for at least 5 years duration. In addition to this, the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) Control Order, 2015 of this Department provides a framework to all States/UTs for regulation of FPSs and their smooth functioning.
The National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) provides for distribution of only foodgrains (Rice, Wheat and Coarse grains) at highly subsidised prices through Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).
The Public Distribution System (PDS) reforms provides a mechanism for distribution of highly subsidised foodgrains through the biometric authentication of beneficiaries in a transparent manner and transactions records are uploaded in public domain.
Statement indicating State-wise total No. of Fair Price Shops under NFSA
|Sl.
|States/UTs
|No. of Fair Price Shops (FPSs)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|464
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|28,936
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,640
|4
|Assam
|38,237
|5
|Bihar
|47,032
|6
|Chandigarh
|NA
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|12,304
|8
|Dadra & NH and Daman Diu
|114
|9
|Delhi
|2,018
|10
|Goa
|456
|11
|Gujarat
|17,210
|12
|Haryana
|9,526
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4,934
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir
|6,002
|15
|Jharkhand
|25,532
|16
|Karnataka
|19,935
|17
|Kerala
|14,189
|18
|Ladakh
|409
|19
|Lakshadweep
|39
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|25,133
|21
|Maharashtra
|52,532
|22
|Manipur
|2,765
|23
|Meghalaya
|4,735
|24
|Mizoram
|1,245
|25
|Nagaland
|1,629
|26
|Odisha
|12,577
|27
|Puducherry
|NA
|28
|Punjab
|17,525
|29
|Rajasthan
|25,682
|30
|Sikkim
|1,362
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|34,776
|32
|Telangana
|17,170
|33
|Tripura
|1,806
|34
|Uttarakhand
|9,200
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|80,493
|36
|West Bengal
|20,261
|Total
|5,37,868