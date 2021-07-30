5.38 lakh Fair Price Shops (FPS) operational in the country

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that around 5.38 lakh Fair Price Shops (FPSs) under the Public Distribution System (PDS) are operational in the country.

The responsibilities for licensing of FPSs, their monitoring and continuous oversight of FPS operations rests with the respective State/UT Government. However, this Department has advised all States/UTs to issue licenses for at least 5 years duration. In addition to this, the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) Control Order, 2015 of this Department provides a framework to all States/UTs for regulation of FPSs and their smooth functioning.

The National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) provides for distribution of only foodgrains (Rice, Wheat and Coarse grains) at highly subsidised prices through Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

The Public Distribution System (PDS) reforms provides a mechanism for distribution of highly subsidised foodgrains through the biometric authentication of beneficiaries in a transparent manner and transactions records are uploaded in public domain.

 

Statement indicating State-wise total No. of Fair Price Shops under NFSA

 

Sl. States/UTs No. of Fair Price Shops (FPSs)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 464
2 Andhra Pradesh 28,936
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1,640
4 Assam 38,237
5 Bihar 47,032
6 Chandigarh NA
7 Chhattisgarh 12,304
8 Dadra & NH and Daman Diu 114
9 Delhi 2,018
10 Goa 456
11 Gujarat 17,210
12 Haryana 9,526
13 Himachal Pradesh 4,934
14 Jammu & Kashmir 6,002
15 Jharkhand 25,532
16 Karnataka 19,935
17 Kerala 14,189
18 Ladakh 409
19 Lakshadweep 39
20 Madhya Pradesh 25,133
21 Maharashtra 52,532
22 Manipur 2,765
23 Meghalaya 4,735
24 Mizoram 1,245
25 Nagaland 1,629
26 Odisha 12,577
27 Puducherry NA
28 Punjab 17,525
29 Rajasthan 25,682
30 Sikkim 1,362
31 Tamil Nadu 34,776
32 Telangana 17,170
33 Tripura 1,806
34 Uttarakhand 9,200
35 Uttar Pradesh 80,493
36 West Bengal 20,261
Total 5,37,868

