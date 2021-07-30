5.38 lakh Fair Price Shops (FPS) operational in the country

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that around 5.38 lakh Fair Price Shops (FPSs) under the Public Distribution System (PDS) are operational in the country.

The responsibilities for licensing of FPSs, their monitoring and continuous oversight of FPS operations rests with the respective State/UT Government. However, this Department has advised all States/UTs to issue licenses for at least 5 years duration. In addition to this, the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) Control Order, 2015 of this Department provides a framework to all States/UTs for regulation of FPSs and their smooth functioning.

The National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) provides for distribution of only foodgrains (Rice, Wheat and Coarse grains) at highly subsidised prices through Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

The Public Distribution System (PDS) reforms provides a mechanism for distribution of highly subsidised foodgrains through the biometric authentication of beneficiaries in a transparent manner and transactions records are uploaded in public domain.

Statement indicating State-wise total No. of Fair Price Shops under NFSA

Sl. States/UTs No. of Fair Price Shops (FPSs) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 464 2 Andhra Pradesh 28,936 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1,640 4 Assam 38,237 5 Bihar 47,032 6 Chandigarh NA 7 Chhattisgarh 12,304 8 Dadra & NH and Daman Diu 114 9 Delhi 2,018 10 Goa 456 11 Gujarat 17,210 12 Haryana 9,526 13 Himachal Pradesh 4,934 14 Jammu & Kashmir 6,002 15 Jharkhand 25,532 16 Karnataka 19,935 17 Kerala 14,189 18 Ladakh 409 19 Lakshadweep 39 20 Madhya Pradesh 25,133 21 Maharashtra 52,532 22 Manipur 2,765 23 Meghalaya 4,735 24 Mizoram 1,245 25 Nagaland 1,629 26 Odisha 12,577 27 Puducherry NA 28 Punjab 17,525 29 Rajasthan 25,682 30 Sikkim 1,362 31 Tamil Nadu 34,776 32 Telangana 17,170 33 Tripura 1,806 34 Uttarakhand 9,200 35 Uttar Pradesh 80,493 36 West Bengal 20,261 Total 5,37,868