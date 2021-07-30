New Delhi: 5374 numbers of stations have waiting rooms/halls over Indian Railways. In rest of the stations seating arrangements are provided in concourse/ticket booking area.

Waiting rooms/halls are included in Minimum Essential Amenities, which are ensured at all categories of railway stations except Suburban Stations (SG) and Halt Station-3 (HG-3) stations. Upgradation/modernization of railway stations including waiting rooms/halls on Indian Railways is a continuous and on-going process, however, priority is accorded to higher category of stations over lower category of stations while sanctioning and executing the works depending upon need, volume of passenger traffic and availability of funds.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.