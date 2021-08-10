Scholarships for Marginalised Students

New Delhi : This Ministry is providing educational scholarships to marginalized students .
The details of scholarship schemes implemented by this Ministry are given at Annexure.
Department of Social Justice & Empowerment
|SN
|Name of the Scheme
|Fund released during FY 2020-21 (Rs. in Crore)
|1.
|Post-Matric Scholarship to the SC Students Studying in ( Class Xlth and above)
|4008.60
|2.
|Pre-Matric Scholarship to the SC Students Studying in classes IX & X
|569.03
|3.
|Pre-Matric Scholarship to the Children of those
engaged in occupations involving cleaning and prone to health hazards (Class I-X)
|26.81
|4.
|Pre- Matric Scholarship for OBC Students
|165.91
|5.
|Post- Matric Scholarship for OBC Students
|1159.25
|6.
|Dr. Ambedkar Post-Matric Scholarship for EBC Students
|25.00
|7.
|Dr. Ambedkar Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship for EBC Students for DNT students
|9.00
|8.
|National Overseas Scholarship for SC students
(Masters & Ph. D)
|32.92
Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (D/o EPwD)
|SN
1.
|Name of the Scheme
|Fund released
for the Fy 2020-21 & 2021-22
(Rs. iii Crore)
|Pre-Matric Scholarship to the SC Students Studying in
classes IX & X
|136.55
|2.
|Post-Matric Scholarship ( for Class XI to Post
Graduate Degrees/Diploma)
|3.
|Top Class Education Scholarship (For Graduate and Post Graduate Degrees/Diploma in notified Institutes
of the Excellence in Education)
|4.
|National Fellowship for PwDs (for M. Phil and PhD. In
Indian Universities
|5.
|National Overseas Scholarship for (Masters Degrees &
Ph.D in Foreign Universities)
This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.