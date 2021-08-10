Scholarships for Marginalised Students

New Delhi : This Ministry is providing educational scholarships to marginalized students .

The details of scholarship schemes implemented by this Ministry are given at Annexure.

Department of Social Justice & Empowerment

SN Name of the Scheme Fund released during FY 2020-21 (Rs. in Crore) 1. Post-Matric Scholarship to the SC Students Studying in ( Class Xlth and above) 4008.60 2. Pre-Matric Scholarship to the SC Students Studying in classes IX & X 569.03 3. Pre-Matric Scholarship to the Children of those engaged in occupations involving cleaning and prone to health hazards (Class I-X) 26.81 4. Pre- Matric Scholarship for OBC Students 165.91 5. Post- Matric Scholarship for OBC Students 1159.25 6. Dr. Ambedkar Post-Matric Scholarship for EBC Students 25.00 7. Dr. Ambedkar Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship for EBC Students for DNT students 9.00 8. National Overseas Scholarship for SC students (Masters & Ph. D) 32.92

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (D/o EPwD)

SN 1. Name of the Scheme Fund released for the Fy 2020-21 & 2021-22 (Rs. iii Crore) Pre-Matric Scholarship to the SC Students Studying in classes IX & X 136.55 2. Post-Matric Scholarship ( for Class XI to Post Graduate Degrees/Diploma) 3. Top Class Education Scholarship (For Graduate and Post Graduate Degrees/Diploma in notified Institutes of the Excellence in Education) 4. National Fellowship for PwDs (for M. Phil and PhD. In Indian Universities 5. National Overseas Scholarship for (Masters Degrees & Ph.D in Foreign Universities)

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.