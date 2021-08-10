Scholarships for Marginalised Students

New Delhi : This Ministry is providing educational scholarships to marginalized students .

The details of scholarship schemes implemented by this Ministry are given at Annexure.

Department of Social Justice & Empowerment

 

SN Name of the Scheme Fund released during FY 2020-21 (Rs. in Crore)
1. Post-Matric Scholarship to the SC Students Studying in ( Class Xlth and above) 4008.60
2. Pre-Matric Scholarship to the SC Students Studying in classes IX & X 569.03
3. Pre-Matric Scholarship to the Children of those

engaged in occupations involving cleaning and prone to health hazards (Class I-X)

 26.81
4. Pre- Matric Scholarship for OBC Students 165.91
5. Post- Matric Scholarship for OBC Students 1159.25
6. Dr. Ambedkar Post-Matric Scholarship for EBC Students 25.00
7. Dr. Ambedkar Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship for EBC Students for DNT students 9.00
8. National Overseas Scholarship for SC students

(Masters & Ph. D)

 32.92

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (D/o EPwD)

 

SN

 

 

 

1.

 Name of the Scheme Fund released

for the Fy 2020-21 & 2021-22

(Rs. iii Crore)
Pre-Matric Scholarship to the SC Students Studying in

classes IX & X

 136.55
2. Post-Matric Scholarship ( for Class XI to Post

Graduate Degrees/Diploma)
3. Top Class Education Scholarship (For Graduate and Post Graduate Degrees/Diploma in notified Institutes

of the Excellence in Education)
4. National Fellowship for PwDs (for M. Phil and PhD. In

Indian Universities
5. National Overseas Scholarship for (Masters Degrees &

Ph.D in Foreign Universities)

 

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment  A. Narayanaswamy in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.

