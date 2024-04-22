Schneider Electric launches EasySet MV switchgear

Mumbai: Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and next-generation automation, announced the launch of its new EasySet MV air-insulated indoor switchgear. This innovative and sustainable switchgear offers unparalleled ease of operation, monitoring, and maintenance for meeting electrical distribution needs.

Part of the renowned Set series, the EasySet MV is a compact and modular switchgear for MV primary distribution that leverages vacuum circuit breaker technology. Its unique feature is its ability to achieve high performances within an improved footprint. With withdrawable circuit breakers upto 12kV and upto 2000A, this Medium Voltage Air-Insulated Indoor Switchgear assembly is engineered to meet all electrical distribution needs 26.3kA/3 s.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Mr Udai Singh, Vice President, Power Systems- Greater India, Schneider Electric said, “The EasySet MV switchgear reflects Schneider Electric’s commitment to develop and innovate products for a sustainable future. Designed to elevate the user experience, the EasySet MV is a compact, easy-to-install, monitor, and maintain switchgear to ensure a reliable electricity supply. The addition of this new range of air-insulated switchgear is a testament to Schneider Electric’s dedication to scaling sustainable engineering for driving climate impact.”

The EasySet MV switchgear stands out for its Easy Customer experience, Easy & Reliable monitoring, Easy & Safe operation and maintenance. Based on the latest IEC 62271-100/200, EasySet MV sets a new standard of reliability and efficiency. Its ergonomic design and ability to be Digitally connected allows quick set-up, monitoring, lesser downtime, and resources.