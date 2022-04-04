SBM–U is more of a behaviour change programme and results of garbage free cities is largely decided by engagement of ULBs with public and ‘Jan Andolan’

New Delhi : All statutory towns as per census 2011 are covered under Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban (SBM-U) launched on 2nd October, 2014 and SBM-U 2.0 launched on 1st October, 2021. Sanitation is a State subject under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. SBM–U is more of a behaviour change programme and the results of garbage free cities are largely decided by the engagement of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with the public and the ‘Jan Andolan’.

SBM-U under Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) helps the cities in Solid Waste Management (SWM) in various ways, which include financial assistance, technical protocols and standards, capacity building of ULBs, conducting Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns for behaviour change, annual sanitation survey of cities (Swachh Survekshan), Information Technology (IT) platforms like Swachhatam portal and Swachhata App, protocols like Star Rating protocol of Garbage Free Cities (GFC), protocols for ODF+ and ODF++ and Water+ protocol, etc. Grant-in-Aids/ACA is provided to States/UTs as per SBM(U) & SBM(U) 2.0 guidelines based on receipt of proposals complete in all respects and duly approved by the State High Power Committee (SHPC) of the concerned State/ UT. Direct funding to ULBs is not permissible as per the guidelines of the Mission.

The nature and quantum of actions required to be taken for cleanliness and garbage removal would vary from one ULB to another. Accordingly, it is for the ULBs to assess their needs and formulate Action Plan, get it approved by the State High Power Committee (SHPC) and submit to the Government of India for Central Share (CS) funding. Further steps proposed for garbage free urban India are proposed in the Operational Guidelines of SBM-U 2.0.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.