MoHUA supplements efforts of State/UTs by providing Central Assistance under PMAY-U for construction of houses for urban poor

New Delhi :Land and colonization are State subjects. Therefore, schemes related to housing for people living in urban areas are being implemented by State/ Union Territories (UTs). However, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is supplementing the efforts of State/ UTs by providing Central Assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 for construction of houses for all eligible families/ beneficiaries.

State-wise number of slums as per 69th Round survey of National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) 2012 and the population of slum dwellers as per Census 2011 in the country is at Annexure-I.

Eligible beneficiaries can avail the benefit of PMAY-U through any one of the available four verticals i.e. Beneficiary-led Construction (BLC), Affordable House in Partnership (AHP), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) based on their preference. Data pertaining to number of slums demolished and the amount of compensation disbursed is not maintained by this Ministry. The State-wise number of houses sanctioned and funds disbursed during the last three years under PMAY-U are at Annexure-II.

Annexure-I

Slum Population as per Census of India 2011 and Number of Slums as per 69th Round survey of NSSO2012 for State/UTs.

States/ UTs Number of Slums as per 69th Round survey of NSSO (2012) (July 2012 to December 2012) Slum Population as per Census 2011 Andhra Pradesh 4,539 1,01,86,934 Arunachal Pradesh – 15,562 Assam 71 1,97,266 Bihar 655 12,37,682 Chhattisgarh 1,079 18,98,931 Goa – 26,247 Gujarat 2,923 16,80,095 Haryana 71 16,62,305 Himachal Pradesh 47 61,312 Jammu & Kashmir 42 6,62,062 Jharkhand – 3,72,999 Karnataka 1,424 32,91,434 Kerala 35 2,02,048 Madhya Pradesh 1,635 56,88,993 Maharashtra 7,723 1,18,48,423 Manipur – NS Meghalaya – 57,418 Mizoram – 78,561 Nagaland – 82,324 Odisha 756 15,60,303 Punjab 597 14,60,518 Rajasthan 1,600 20,68,000 Sikkim – 31,378 Tamil Nadu 2,364 57,98,459 Tripura – 1,39,780 Uttar Pradesh 1,814 62,39,965 Uttarakhand – 4,87,741 West Bengal 3,957 64,18,594 A& N Islands – 14,172 Chandigarh – 95,135 D & N Haveli – NS Daman & Diu – NS Delhi 458 17,85,390 Lakshadweep – NS Puducherry 17 1,44,573 All India* 33,510 6,54,94,604

Note: Estimate not presented as the number of sample slum is less than 10.

‘NS’ indicates slum not reported.

* Number of slums in small States/UTs is not available, however the total number of slums in the country as per NSSO surveys 69th is 33,510.

Annexure-II

The State-wise number of houses sanctioned and funds disbursed during the last three years under PMAY-U

S. No. State/UT Houses Sanctioned during last three years (Nos.) Central Assistance Released during last three years

(₹ in Cr.) 1 A&N Islands 577 0.68 2 Andhra Pradesh 13,50,124 6,803.22 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1,095 40.95 4 Assam 81,628 635.12 5 Bihar 2,24,868 1,604.90 6 Chandigarh 923 20.84 7 Chhattisgarh 1,66,120 1,833.94 8 D&NH and D&D 5,035 109.34 9 Delhi 22,810 519.53 10 Goa 2,394 56.17 11 Gujarat 5,38,592 9,000.89 12 Haryana 95,170 906.64 13 Himachal Pradesh 4,309 87.99 14 J&K 26,562 265.05 15 Jharkhand 63,412 1,285.79 16 Karnataka 2,90,775 2,573.23 17 Kerala 60,783 1,100.40 18 Ladakh 382 2.22 19 Lakshadweep – – 20 Madhya Pradesh 4,03,942 6,178.35 21 Maharashtra 11,27,222 9,267.48 22 Manipur 26,008 177.22 23 Meghalaya 3,965 2.93 24 Mizoram 10,730 113.88 25 Nagaland 21,564 186.23 26 Odisha 80,957 1,118.41 27 Puducherry 8,460 103.64 28 Punjab 63,465 877.04 29 Rajasthan 1,18,162 1,788.30 30 Sikkim 123 3.75 31 Tamil Nadu 3,92,481 4,978.45 32 Telangana 81,802 1,503.91 33 Tripura 22,645 551.4 34 Uttar Pradesh 13,36,624 13,585.90 35 Uttarakhand 28,488 320.64 36 West Bengal 3,41,263 3,831.16 Total 70,03,460 71,435.60

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.