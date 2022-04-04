MoHUA supplements efforts of State/UTs by providing Central Assistance under PMAY-U for construction of houses for urban poor

New Delhi :Land and colonization are State subjects. Therefore, schemes related to housing for people living in urban areas are being implemented by State/ Union Territories (UTs). However, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is supplementing the efforts of State/ UTs by providing Central Assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 for construction of houses for all eligible families/ beneficiaries.
State-wise number of slums as per 69th Round survey of National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) 2012 and the population of slum dwellers as per Census 2011 in the country is at Annexure-I.
Eligible beneficiaries can avail the benefit of PMAY-U through any one of the available four verticals i.e. Beneficiary-led Construction (BLC), Affordable House in Partnership (AHP), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) based on their preference. Data pertaining to number of slums demolished and the amount of compensation disbursed is not maintained by this Ministry. The State-wise number of houses sanctioned and funds disbursed during the last three years under PMAY-U are at Annexure-II.
Annexure-I
Slum Population as per Census of India 2011 and Number of Slums as per 69th Round survey of NSSO2012 for State/UTs.
|
States/ UTs
|Number of Slums as per 69th Round survey of NSSO (2012)
(July 2012 to December 2012)
|
Slum Population as per Census 2011
|Andhra Pradesh
|4,539
|1,01,86,934
|Arunachal Pradesh
|–
|15,562
|Assam
|71
|1,97,266
|Bihar
|655
|12,37,682
|Chhattisgarh
|1,079
|18,98,931
|Goa
|–
|26,247
|Gujarat
|2,923
|16,80,095
|Haryana
|71
|16,62,305
|Himachal Pradesh
|47
|61,312
|Jammu & Kashmir
|42
|6,62,062
|Jharkhand
|–
|3,72,999
|Karnataka
|1,424
|32,91,434
|Kerala
|35
|2,02,048
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,635
|56,88,993
|Maharashtra
|7,723
|1,18,48,423
|Manipur
|–
|NS
|Meghalaya
|–
|57,418
|Mizoram
|–
|78,561
|Nagaland
|–
|82,324
|Odisha
|756
|15,60,303
|Punjab
|597
|14,60,518
|Rajasthan
|1,600
|20,68,000
|Sikkim
|–
|31,378
|Tamil Nadu
|2,364
|57,98,459
|Tripura
|–
|1,39,780
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,814
|62,39,965
|Uttarakhand
|–
|4,87,741
|West Bengal
|3,957
|64,18,594
|A& N Islands
|–
|14,172
|Chandigarh
|–
|95,135
|D & N Haveli
|–
|NS
|Daman & Diu
|–
|NS
|Delhi
|458
|17,85,390
|Lakshadweep
|–
|NS
|Puducherry
|17
|1,44,573
|All India*
|33,510
|6,54,94,604
Note: Estimate not presented as the number of sample slum is less than 10.
‘NS’ indicates slum not reported.
* Number of slums in small States/UTs is not available, however the total number of slums in the country as per NSSO surveys 69th is 33,510.
Annexure-II
The State-wise number of houses sanctioned and funds disbursed during the last three years under PMAY-U
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Houses Sanctioned during last three years (Nos.)
|Central Assistance Released during last three years
(₹ in Cr.)
|1
|A&N Islands
|577
|0.68
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|13,50,124
|6,803.22
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,095
|40.95
|4
|Assam
|81,628
|635.12
|5
|Bihar
|2,24,868
|1,604.90
|6
|Chandigarh
|923
|20.84
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1,66,120
|1,833.94
|8
|D&NH and D&D
|5,035
|109.34
|9
|Delhi
|22,810
|519.53
|10
|Goa
|2,394
|56.17
|11
|Gujarat
|5,38,592
|9,000.89
|12
|Haryana
|95,170
|906.64
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4,309
|87.99
|14
|J&K
|26,562
|265.05
|15
|Jharkhand
|63,412
|1,285.79
|16
|Karnataka
|2,90,775
|2,573.23
|17
|Kerala
|60,783
|1,100.40
|18
|Ladakh
|382
|2.22
|19
|Lakshadweep
|–
|–
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|4,03,942
|6,178.35
|21
|Maharashtra
|11,27,222
|9,267.48
|22
|Manipur
|26,008
|177.22
|23
|Meghalaya
|3,965
|2.93
|24
|Mizoram
|10,730
|113.88
|25
|Nagaland
|21,564
|186.23
|26
|Odisha
|80,957
|1,118.41
|27
|Puducherry
|8,460
|103.64
|28
|Punjab
|63,465
|877.04
|29
|Rajasthan
|1,18,162
|1,788.30
|30
|Sikkim
|123
|3.75
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3,92,481
|4,978.45
|32
|Telangana
|81,802
|1,503.91
|33
|Tripura
|22,645
|551.4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|13,36,624
|13,585.90
|35
|Uttarakhand
|28,488
|320.64
|36
|West Bengal
|3,41,263
|3,831.16
|Total
|70,03,460
|71,435.60
This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.