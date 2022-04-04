MoHUA implements PMAY-U for giving Central assistance to States/UTs for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban households including homeless

New Delhi : In pursuance of the Government’s vision of “Housing for All”, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 for giving Central assistance to States/ Union Territories (UTs) for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban households including homeless.

States/ UTs have undertaken a demand survey under PMAY-U for assessing actual demand for housing for eligible beneficiaries. Total assessed demand of houses as validated by States/ UTs in the year 2017 under the scheme was 112.24 lakhs. However, demand for housing being dynamic in nature, additional housing demand of urban households who became eligible during implementation of the scheme were also covered under PMAY-U.

Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, 115.48 lakh houses have been sanctioned as on 21.03.2022 across the country. Out of the total sanctioned houses, 95.13lakh houses have been grounded for construction; of which, 56.33lakh have been completed/ delivered to beneficiaries. State/ UT-wise details are at Annexure.

State/ UT-wise details of cities where houses have been sanctioned as on 21.03.2022 under PMAY-U is available at URL https://pmay-urban.gov.in/City_March_2022.pdf

 

Annexure

State/UT-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded for construction and completed/ delivered under PMAY-U

Sr. No.   Name of the
State/ UT		 Physical Progress of Houses (Number)
Sanctioned Grounded* Completed/ Delivered*
1 States Andhra Pradesh 20,45,343 17,25,641 4,89,275
2 Bihar 3,66,136 2,76,694 1,04,640
3 Chhattisgarh 3,11,778 2,41,374 1,50,229
4 Goa 2,770 2,713 2,712
5 Gujarat 9,04,869 8,44,594 6,73,683
6 Haryana 1,59,303 85,395 49,125
7 Himachal Pradesh 12,661 12,300 7,030
8 Jharkhand 2,35,755 2,00,233 1,11,941
9 Karnataka 6,90,308 5,64,243 2,66,001
10 Kerala 1,41,345 1,29,253 1,04,164
11 Madhya Pradesh 8,72,653 8,01,782 4,86,292
12 Maharashtra 14,09,993 8,69,337 6,25,368
13 Odisha 2,07,169 1,44,413 1,04,301
14 Punjab 1,14,308 1,01,689 49,716
15 Rajasthan 2,33,235 1,82,099 1,53,426
16 Tamil Nadu 7,27,597 6,30,826 4,67,151
17 Telangana 2,38,450 2,47,479 2,14,871
18 Uttar Pradesh 17,42,896 14,95,728 10,50,574
19 Uttarakhand 63,232 33,690 24,317
20 West Bengal 5,63,422 4,71,975 2,89,683
Sub- total (States) :- 110,43,223 90,61,458 54,24,499
21 North East States Arunachal Pradesh 8,992 7,592 3,780
22 Assam 1,67,947 1,22,869 44,328
23 Manipur 56,015 39,423 5,855
24 Meghalaya 4,749 4,031 1,327
25 Mizoram 40,319 29,214 5,209
26 Nagaland 32,334 33,415 8,215
27 Sikkim 652 668 359
28 Tripura 91,949 73,505 56,467
Sub- total (N.E. States) :- 4,02,957 3,10,717 1,25,540
29 Union Territories A&N Island (UT) 603 603 44
30 Chandigarh (UT) 1,074 6,034 6,034
31 UT of DNH & DD 8,459 8,067 5,863
32 Delhi (NCR) 26,445 67,025 50,425
33 J&K (UT) 48,480 42,345 13,576
34 Ladakh (UT) 1,363 1,071 543
35 Lakshadweep (UT)
36 Puducherry (UT) 15,786 15,774 6,496
Sub- total (UT): 1,02,210 1,40,919 82,981
Grand Total: 115.48 Lakh 95.13 Lakh 56.33 Lakh
 
* Included incomplete houses of earlier NURM.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

 

