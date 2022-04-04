MoHUA implements PMAY-U for giving Central assistance to States/UTs for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban households including homeless

New Delhi : In pursuance of the Government’s vision of “Housing for All”, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 for giving Central assistance to States/ Union Territories (UTs) for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban households including homeless.
States/ UTs have undertaken a demand survey under PMAY-U for assessing actual demand for housing for eligible beneficiaries. Total assessed demand of houses as validated by States/ UTs in the year 2017 under the scheme was 112.24 lakhs. However, demand for housing being dynamic in nature, additional housing demand of urban households who became eligible during implementation of the scheme were also covered under PMAY-U.
Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, 115.48 lakh houses have been sanctioned as on 21.03.2022 across the country. Out of the total sanctioned houses, 95.13lakh houses have been grounded for construction; of which, 56.33lakh have been completed/ delivered to beneficiaries. State/ UT-wise details are at Annexure.
State/ UT-wise details of cities where houses have been sanctioned as on 21.03.2022 under PMAY-U is available at URL https://pmay-urban.gov.in/City_March_2022.pdf
|Annexure
State/UT-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded for construction and completed/ delivered under PMAY-U
|Sr. No.
|Name of the
State/ UT
|Physical Progress of Houses (Number)
|Sanctioned
|Grounded*
|Completed/ Delivered*
|1
|States
|Andhra Pradesh
|20,45,343
|17,25,641
|4,89,275
|2
|Bihar
|3,66,136
|2,76,694
|1,04,640
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|3,11,778
|2,41,374
|1,50,229
|4
|Goa
|2,770
|2,713
|2,712
|5
|Gujarat
|9,04,869
|8,44,594
|6,73,683
|6
|Haryana
|1,59,303
|85,395
|49,125
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|12,661
|12,300
|7,030
|8
|Jharkhand
|2,35,755
|2,00,233
|1,11,941
|9
|Karnataka
|6,90,308
|5,64,243
|2,66,001
|10
|Kerala
|1,41,345
|1,29,253
|1,04,164
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|8,72,653
|8,01,782
|4,86,292
|12
|Maharashtra
|14,09,993
|8,69,337
|6,25,368
|13
|Odisha
|2,07,169
|1,44,413
|1,04,301
|14
|Punjab
|1,14,308
|1,01,689
|49,716
|15
|Rajasthan
|2,33,235
|1,82,099
|1,53,426
|16
|Tamil Nadu
|7,27,597
|6,30,826
|4,67,151
|17
|Telangana
|2,38,450
|2,47,479
|2,14,871
|18
|Uttar Pradesh
|17,42,896
|14,95,728
|10,50,574
|19
|Uttarakhand
|63,232
|33,690
|24,317
|20
|West Bengal
|5,63,422
|4,71,975
|2,89,683
|Sub- total (States) :-
|110,43,223
|90,61,458
|54,24,499
|21
|North East States
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8,992
|7,592
|3,780
|22
|Assam
|1,67,947
|1,22,869
|44,328
|23
|Manipur
|56,015
|39,423
|5,855
|24
|Meghalaya
|4,749
|4,031
|1,327
|25
|Mizoram
|40,319
|29,214
|5,209
|26
|Nagaland
|32,334
|33,415
|8,215
|27
|Sikkim
|652
|668
|359
|28
|Tripura
|91,949
|73,505
|56,467
|Sub- total (N.E. States) :-
|4,02,957
|3,10,717
|1,25,540
|29
|Union Territories
|A&N Island (UT)
|603
|603
|44
|30
|Chandigarh (UT)
|1,074
|6,034
|6,034
|31
|UT of DNH & DD
|8,459
|8,067
|5,863
|32
|Delhi (NCR)
|26,445
|67,025
|50,425
|33
|J&K (UT)
|48,480
|42,345
|13,576
|34
|Ladakh (UT)
|1,363
|1,071
|543
|35
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|–
|–
|–
|36
|Puducherry (UT)
|15,786
|15,774
|6,496
|Sub- total (UT):
|1,02,210
|1,40,919
|82,981
|Grand Total:
|115.48 Lakh
|95.13 Lakh
|56.33 Lakh
|*
|Included incomplete houses of earlier NURM.
This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.