MoHUA implements PMAY-U for giving Central assistance to States/UTs for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban households including homeless

New Delhi : In pursuance of the Government’s vision of “Housing for All”, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 for giving Central assistance to States/ Union Territories (UTs) for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban households including homeless.

States/ UTs have undertaken a demand survey under PMAY-U for assessing actual demand for housing for eligible beneficiaries. Total assessed demand of houses as validated by States/ UTs in the year 2017 under the scheme was 112.24 lakhs. However, demand for housing being dynamic in nature, additional housing demand of urban households who became eligible during implementation of the scheme were also covered under PMAY-U.

Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, 115.48 lakh houses have been sanctioned as on 21.03.2022 across the country. Out of the total sanctioned houses, 95.13lakh houses have been grounded for construction; of which, 56.33lakh have been completed/ delivered to beneficiaries. State/ UT-wise details are at Annexure.

State/ UT-wise details of cities where houses have been sanctioned as on 21.03.2022 under PMAY-U is available at URL https://pmay-urban.gov.in/City_March_2022.pdf

Annexure

State/UT-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded for construction and completed/ delivered under PMAY-U

Sr. No. Name of the

State/ UT Physical Progress of Houses (Number) Sanctioned Grounded* Completed/ Delivered* 1 States Andhra Pradesh 20,45,343 17,25,641 4,89,275 2 Bihar 3,66,136 2,76,694 1,04,640 3 Chhattisgarh 3,11,778 2,41,374 1,50,229 4 Goa 2,770 2,713 2,712 5 Gujarat 9,04,869 8,44,594 6,73,683 6 Haryana 1,59,303 85,395 49,125 7 Himachal Pradesh 12,661 12,300 7,030 8 Jharkhand 2,35,755 2,00,233 1,11,941 9 Karnataka 6,90,308 5,64,243 2,66,001 10 Kerala 1,41,345 1,29,253 1,04,164 11 Madhya Pradesh 8,72,653 8,01,782 4,86,292 12 Maharashtra 14,09,993 8,69,337 6,25,368 13 Odisha 2,07,169 1,44,413 1,04,301 14 Punjab 1,14,308 1,01,689 49,716 15 Rajasthan 2,33,235 1,82,099 1,53,426 16 Tamil Nadu 7,27,597 6,30,826 4,67,151 17 Telangana 2,38,450 2,47,479 2,14,871 18 Uttar Pradesh 17,42,896 14,95,728 10,50,574 19 Uttarakhand 63,232 33,690 24,317 20 West Bengal 5,63,422 4,71,975 2,89,683 Sub- total (States) :- 110,43,223 90,61,458 54,24,499 21 North East States Arunachal Pradesh 8,992 7,592 3,780 22 Assam 1,67,947 1,22,869 44,328 23 Manipur 56,015 39,423 5,855 24 Meghalaya 4,749 4,031 1,327 25 Mizoram 40,319 29,214 5,209 26 Nagaland 32,334 33,415 8,215 27 Sikkim 652 668 359 28 Tripura 91,949 73,505 56,467 Sub- total (N.E. States) :- 4,02,957 3,10,717 1,25,540 29 Union Territories A&N Island (UT) 603 603 44 30 Chandigarh (UT) 1,074 6,034 6,034 31 UT of DNH & DD 8,459 8,067 5,863 32 Delhi (NCR) 26,445 67,025 50,425 33 J&K (UT) 48,480 42,345 13,576 34 Ladakh (UT) 1,363 1,071 543 35 Lakshadweep (UT) – – – 36 Puducherry (UT) 15,786 15,774 6,496 Sub- total (UT): 1,02,210 1,40,919 82,981 Grand Total: 115.48 Lakh 95.13 Lakh 56.33 Lakh

* Included incomplete houses of earlier NURM.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.