Sarbananda Sonowal visits the Dr Jibakanta Saikia Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Dr Jiba Kanta Saikia Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, one of the leading and pioneer Government institutes of homeopathic education and health care system in the North-East India, on the occasion of its 47 Foundation day here today.

While interacting with the students, Shri Sonowal said, “It is a matter of great pride that Dr Jiba Kanta Saikia Homeopathic College & Hospital has been playing a pivotal role in promotion and popularisation of homoeopathy in the region. I must congratulate each one of you for this wonderful achievement. This must not stop and I call upon our young students and doctors to strive for more and play a strong role in the patient care. With the growing opportunity, we must seize the opportunity, provided through a renewed vigor among people for traditional medicine, for professional advancement as well as playing a crucial part in helping people to live a healthy & quality life. We remain committed to enable amenities that are required to reap this wonderful opportunity at hand with a larger goal of making our people healthier and happier.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister further added, “our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has been working hard to revamp and enable the Ayush system of medicine so that it can work with the modern medicinal practices to cure, heal and enrich human lives. Today, under his able leadership, the traditional medicinal practices has also gained much momentum along with the modern medicinal practice. The global market of India’s Ayush market has reached USD 18.2 billion which proves the effectiveness of Ayush system of medicine in enriching human lives.”

The event was also attended by Tapan Kumar Gogoi, Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat; Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Rajya Sabha MP, Hitendra Nath Goswami, MLA of Jorhat; Rupjyoti Kurmi, MLA of Mariani; Dr Subhash Kaushik, Director General, Central Council of Homeopathic Research (CCRH); Dr Narayan Debnath, Principal, Dr Jiba Kanta Saikia Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital; Subhash Dutta, Vice Chairman, Assam State Housing Board; along with other senior officials from Ministry of Ayush and Government of Assam.

Dr Jiba Kanta Saikia Homeopathic Medical college and hospital is one of the leading and pioneer Govt. institutes of homeopathic education and health care system in the North-Eastern region of India. This institute is situated at Assam towards the Northern region of Jorhat which is 4 Km away from the main city. It was established on the 2 October, 1975. This college has the privilege of being the first Homeopathic institute of Assam undertaken by Govt. of Assam, first institute to run the B. H. M. S. course in the region.