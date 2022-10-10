National

Commission approves acquisition by Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust (Platinum Owl) of equity shareholding of Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited (Intas) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The proposed transaction involves a secondary acquisition by Platinum Owl of 3 percent of the equity shareholding of Intas (on an outstanding shares basis) (Proposed Combination).

Platinum Owl

Platinum Owl is a restricted scope company (private limited company), incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). It is acting in its capacity as trustee for Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, which was established under the laws of the ADGM by a deed of settlement dated 27 January 2019. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is the sole beneficiary and settlor of the Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust. ADIA is a public institution established as an independent investment institution by the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Intas

Intas is a public company engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations and is the ultimate parent company of the Intas group. The products of Intas have a pan-India presence and have an extensive portfolio of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals exported globally from its manufacturing facilities in India.

Detailed order of the Commission will follow.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.