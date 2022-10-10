Commission approves acquisition by Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust (Platinum Owl) of equity shareholding of Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited (Intas) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002

New Delhi : The proposed transaction involves a secondary acquisition by Platinum Owl of 3 percent of the equity shareholding of Intas (on an outstanding shares basis) (Proposed Combination).

Platinum Owl

Platinum Owl is a restricted scope company (private limited company), incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). It is acting in its capacity as trustee for Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, which was established under the laws of the ADGM by a deed of settlement dated 27 January 2019. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is the sole beneficiary and settlor of the Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust. ADIA is a public institution established as an independent investment institution by the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Intas

Intas is a public company engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations and is the ultimate parent company of the Intas group. The products of Intas have a pan-India presence and have an extensive portfolio of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals exported globally from its manufacturing facilities in India.

Detailed order of the Commission will follow.