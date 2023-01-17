Saras Mela Begins in Rourkela: Cultural Prog, Food Court & Hockey Pavilion Prime Attractions

Rourkela : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the all-India ‘Saras Mela’ at the Bhanja Bhawan Exhibition Ground in Rourkela on Sunday.

The national-level food and cultural fair, which is aimed at adding flavor to the festive mood in the Steel City during the on-going FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup tournament, will continue till January 27.

In a video message the Chief Minister congratulated Rourkela City for hosting the important national-level fair for the first time. He also appealed all citizens to visit the venue and purchase products manufactured by Mission Shakti members (WSHGs) which have been put up for sale.

The 13-day long ‘Saras Mela’ is collectively organized by the Sundargarh District Administration, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Dept of Govt of Odisha and ORMAS.

Producers Groups and WSHGs (Women Self Help Groups) from within the state and outside have put up their products on display and sale at the 250 stalls erected at the venue.

Joining the inaugural function, Minister Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti Basanti Hembram encouraged the participating WSHG members for their effort and dedication.

Terracotta products, Dhokra casting metal crafts, handloom products along with various traditional food items prepared by various WSHGs from Sundargarh and other districts of the state are being sold at the fair.

Similarly, unique and famous indigenous products from states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have become the primary attraction at the fair.

Another key feature of the national-level fair is daily the cultural programmes wherein well known artistes from the state and outside are performing. This will give glimpses of the art, tradition and cultural history of Odisha and other states in the country.

The Hockey World Cup tournament is presently underway and the matches are being played at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Special arrangements have been made at the Mela venue to facilitate viewing of the live telecast of the World Cup matches for the convenience of the visitors. The venue has a selfie point for the visitors, while a Hockey Pavilion has been specially created for children. Moreover, the special Food Court has become an attraction for people visiting the grand fair.

On the sidelines of the inaugural function, the Hockey World Cup Trophy was taken to the Mela venue where it was accorded a grand welcome. The District Administration has made provision of e-Autos for the smooth transportation of goods to various stalls at the ground.

Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, MLA Sundargarh Kusum Tete, ZP Chairman Kunti Pradhan, Dy-Chairman SDC Sundargarh Sushila Topno, Collector Dr. Parag Harshad Gavali, ZP CDO & EO Manoj Satyawan Mahajan and Dy-CEO ORMAS Keshav Jha were among others present on the occasion.