Startup Fest 2023 attracts over 1500 students participation

Bhubaneswar: To celebrate the entrepreneurship spirit of the country on National Startup Day, Atal Incubation Centre-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation (AIC-Nalanda) has organized Startup Fest 2023 on its Bhubaneswar premises where more than 1500 students participated.

There were 5 major events organized under this blanket initiative namely Workshop on “Unlocking Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Business Quiz, Tinkerer’s Exhibition for School Students, Seminar on “Art of Starting Up” and an Ideathon Challenge.

More than 30 school students from 5 Atal Tinkering Labs of Bhubaneswar, like DAV Public School-Unit 8, DAV Public School-Kalinga Nagar, B.J.E.M. School, Govt. High School-IRC Village and Syed Mumtaz Ali Govt. High School, showcased their innovative project prototypes at the Tinkerer’s Exhibition. A team of experts and investors from Headstart interacted with participating startups and innovators across various programs held during the fest.

The Plenary Event unfolded a bouquet of Program, Community, Partnerships& Club Announcements, along with release of AIC-Nalanda’s Coffee Table Book of Initiatives “UDGHOSH”. To keep the gusto going, awards like the Budding Innovator of the Year, Best Idea Unlockers and Tinker Champ Award to the Best Exhibitors of the Tinkerer’s Exhibition were also given.

The event ended with beautifully conceptualized Cultural Performances by the students of Nalanda Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar and a LIVE Musical by “Band 8 Fretz” of Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), Bhubaneswar.