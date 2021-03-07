Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo sculpted a Sand Art On the Occasion of the ‘International Women’s Day’

Bhubaneswar: On the Occasion of the ‘International Women’s Day’, International Sand Artist Mr. Manas Kumar Sahoo of Odisha, has sculpted a Sand Art on the Golden Sea Beach of Puri near Baliapanda as a salute to the rising Women Power.

This Sand Sculpture is a Medium of Expression by Mr. Manas to express his Respect towards Women Power and an encouragement for all the Women to raise to heights in the coming future.

The Sand Sculpture has been made using 20 tonnes of Sand and is of a width measuring around 20 ft which engraves the theme saying “Choose to Challenge” and with a “Happy Women’s Day” greeting.