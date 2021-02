Puri: Sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik praying for Uttarakhand. “Praying for everyone’s safety in the affected areas. My SandArt with message #PrayForUttarakhand at Puri beach,” tweet acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik.

