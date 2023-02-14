Samsung’s New Premium Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC Available for Pre-order on February 14

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is available for pre-order beginning today, February 14. Samsung’s new premium PC offers an unmatched Samsung Galaxy ecosystem experience and high-performance computing, all in a thin, light and sleek design.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro and Book3 Pro 360, has been available for global pre-orders on February 1. The latest Galaxy Book Pro series has experienced record-breaking interest from consumers, generating more than doubling pre-orders of last year’s Galaxy Book2 Pro series.

“At Samsung, Ultra means big, bold and the best, regardless of category. That’s why we’re excited to bring the Ultra heritage to our PC lineup, delivering the seamless multi-device connectivity and ultra-high performance that users demand,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Book3 Ultra delivers on the market expectation for an ultra-high performance laptop, particularly for consumers interested in gaming and content creation who require the powerful performance.”

As the first Ultra edition in the Galaxy Book line-up, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra packs an upgraded CPU and GPU with the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor[1] as well as an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 laptop GPU.[2] The 3K (2880×1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers a vivid and smooth viewing experience in incredibly fine detail. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra comes in an impressively thin and light form, weighing in at 1.79kg[3] with a thickness of just 16.5mm[4], and enclosed within a sleek and sturdy full aluminum frame.

Recently unveiled with the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra reimagines the PC for the multi-device world, offering a seamless, connected experience. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra allows users to work and create seamlessly across their Samsung Galaxy devices, such as by capturing high-quality content with the Galaxy S23 series and utilizing professional design tools on the Galaxy Book3 Ultra. In addition, the Samsung Multi Control[5] feature now allows users to not only control their Samsung Galaxy tablets but also their Samsung Galaxy smartphone using the Galaxy Book3 Ultra’s keyboard and trackpad.

Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available in 16-inch variant in Graphite colour with 1TB storage. Galaxy book3 Ultra is priced at INR 281990. Consumers can avail bank cashback worth INR 10000 on purchase of Galaxy Book3 Ultra. Consumers can also opt for No-cost EMI up to 24 months. Additionally, as part of special pre-book offers, on purchase of Galaxy Book3 Ultra, consumers can get M8 Smart Monitor worth INR 50099 at a discounted price of INR 1999 only.

Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available on Samsung.com and leading retail stores in India starting March 15.

For more information, please visit: http://samsungmobilepress.com, or http://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com/.

[1] CPU specifications may vary depending on model, country, or region.

[2] GPU specifications may vary depending on model, country, or region.

[3] Weights may vary depending on manufacturing process

[4] Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used.

[5] Samsung Multi Control requires updated phones with One UI 5.1, tablets with One UI 4.1 or higher versions and works on Galaxy Book series devices released in 2021 or later with either Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Some models may have limited feature support.