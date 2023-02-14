Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities is organizing ‘Divya Kala Mela’ in Mumbai from 16th to 25th February, 2023

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India is organizing a unique event showcasing the products and craftsmanship of Divyang entrepreneurs/artisans from across the country, ‘Divya Kala Mela’from16th to 25th February, 2023 at MMRDA Ground-1, BandraKurla Complex, Mumbai. The event would present an enthralling experience to the visitors as vibrant products from various parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, North Eastern states, handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery works and packaged food etc. will be seen together.

Around 200Divyang artisans/artists and entrepreneurs from about 24 States/UTs will be showcasing their products and skills. There would be Products in the following broad category:Home Décor & Lifestyle, Clothing, Stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged food and organic products, Toys & Gifts, Personal Accessories – Jewellery, Clutch Bags.It will be an opportunity for all to go vocal for local and products made by Divyang craftsmen with their extra determination can be seen/purchased.

The ten Days Divya Kala Mela will be open from 11.00 A.M. to 9.00 P.M. and witness a series of cultural activities, including performances by Divyang artists and well-known professionals alongside. Visitors can also enjoy their favorite foods from various regions of the country at the event.

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated on 16thFebruary at 5.00 P.M. by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, GOI. The occasion will be graced by Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI, Shri RamdasAthawale.

Department has grandiose plans to promote the concept, as part of which Divya Kala Mela would be organized every year and will not be limited to Delhi and Mumbai, but across the country.