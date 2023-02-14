LG Cinema LED Screen ‘LG Miraclass’ Brings Immersive Viewing Experience to Theaters

LG Electronics (LG) announced the launch of its new LED screen brand for cinemas, LG Miraclass. Ideal for theater operators eager to present moviegoers with new, premium services and immersive viewing experiences, LG’s latest lineup of LED screens delivers realistic images with natural colors and deep blacks.

The name ‘Miraclass’ – a combination of the words Miracle and Class – means incredible image quality that can enhance audiences’ sense of immersion. Thanks to their advanced LED technology, LG Miraclass displays help bring movies to life, improving the theater-going experience and offering new value to venue owners and operators.

LG Miraclass currently consists of four product lineups offering different sizes (from 14 to 101 square meters) and screen resolutions (4K/2K) to choose from. At five meters-wide, models LDAA025-1 and LDAA012 are good options for small-capacity theaters, which have become increasingly popular with audiences in recent years. All Miraclass displays provide compatibility with Dolby’s Integrated Media Server, IMS3000, meaning theater owners can deliver premium image and sound to elevate the customer experience.

Employing self-emissive LED pixels, each LG Miraclass model delivers 24-bit color processing and outstanding contrast to give on-screen images depth and vibrancy. They also boast strong, consistent brightness with no corner dimming and produce clear, distortion-free pictures. What’s more, LG Miraclass is capable of displaying 68.7 billion color variations, enabling viewers to experience movies just as their creators intended them to be seen.

LG Miraclass also provides easy management for movie theater operators thanks to its intuitive software and facilitates greater space efficiency through eliminating the need for projection rooms. Additionally, the screen brightness of LG Miraclass can be adjusted across five stages, from 48 to 300 nits, offering suitability for various use scenarios – from playing 2D/3D movies to delivering content for company presentations or special ceremonies.

“LG is confident that LG Miraclass will satisfy the needs of operators and meet the expectations of moviegoers seeking memorable cinematic experiences,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “To accommodate rising demand and the diverse requirements of movie theater companies, more lineups and models will be introduced in the future.”