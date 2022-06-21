Samsung’s 2022 Range of Popular Curd Maestro™ & Digi-Touch Cool™ Refrigerators Sport New Indian Designs

New Delhi :Samsung, India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced the 2022 line up of its widely popular Curd Maestro™ and Digi Touch Cool™ range of refrigerators with the launch of new India centric designs.

Curd Maestro™, the world’s first refrigerator that can make curd, will now be available in Bouquet Silver, the industry’s first flower pattern design on steel finish and Mid Night Blossom. By going beyond food preservation to food preparation, these refrigerators address the pain points of daily curd making, and have been designed to revolutionize the conventional usage of a refrigerator. The process of curd making in Samsung’s Curd Maestro™ refrigerators is recommended by ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal.

Adding a pop of color, the 2022 range of Digi Touch Cool™ direct cool single door refrigerators will be available in new floral patterns – Urban Tropical and Hydrangea Pattern. Designed to offer more storage space and convenience, these refrigerators come with the patented Digi-Touch Cool™ 5-in-1 technology that empowers consumers to control their refrigerator settings with a simple touch without opening the refrigerator door and help save energy by retaining cooling.

“The newly launched flower pattern for our Curd Maestro™ and Digi Touch Cool™ refrigerators are designed keeping in mind Indian consumers’ preferences. While our aim is to equip our consumers with the latest technology that makes their lives simpler, these exquisite designs on the refrigerators have been crafted to give an aesthetic touch to their overall home décor,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Price, Offers & Availability:

Curd Maestro™ and Digi Touch Cool™ 2022 range of refrigerators will be available across all the retail channels and on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. The Digi Touch Cool™ single door refrigerator range will start from INR 18,690 and Curd Maestro™ frost free range will start from INR 27,990.

Consumers can get up to 15% cashback of up to INR 8,500, easy EMI options starting at just INR 990, and one EMI off on the new models.

Curd Maestro™: Innovation for Everyday Home

Curd Maestro™ refrigerator transcends the conventional refrigerator landscape in India beyond food storage and food preservation. Curd Maestro™ addresses the pain points of curd making process, which is complex, time taking, and tricky, yet an essential food ingredient in an Indian household. Curd Maestro™, a local innovation by Samsung to address local needs, makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions.

The refrigerator enables curd preparation in 6.5 to 7.5 hours — 6.5 hours for soft curd, 7.5 hours for thick curd. One needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro™ does the most crucial part of the job — fermentation. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too.

Digi-Touch Cool™ 5-in-1: Innovation Catering to Consumer Needs

The Digi Touch Cool™ 5-in-1 refrigerators come with 5 exceptional features:

Digital Control Cool™ Temperature Setting – Equipped with an advanced temperature control setting, users can easily control the temperature of their refrigerator based on varied seasonal conditions. Different levels of temperature points allow one to store their food optimally while meeting the changing season requirements.

Power Cool – Power Cool button on the Samsung Digi Touch Cool™ 5-in-1 refrigerator provides up to 53% faster ice making and 33% faster cooling. So, it is a convenient way for users to promptly cool and make ice on demand.

Eco Mode – The Eco Mode function adjusts the refrigerator’s temperature to approximately 6 degrees Celsius, saving 28% energy thereby reducing the running cost during winters, nights and when high grade cooling is not required.

Blackout Notification – In case the refrigerator temperature rises above 9°C due to power outage, the Black Out Notification feature will notify via flickering lights on the touch panel and the refrigerator will switch to Auto Express cooling to help consumers prevent food wastage.

e-Defrost – This built-in feature enables the user to defrost the freezer by the pushing the e-Defrost button for 3 seconds. It will instantly start the process of removing any ice on the freezer walls and evaporator, Once the defrosting process completes, it switches off automatically. Consumers can also stop the de-frosting process anytime by pressing e-Defrost on the touch panel for 3 seconds.