Pralhad Joshi Inaugurates International Yoga Day Celebrations at World Heritage Site Hampi

New Delhi :As part of the Nation – wide celebrations of the International Yoga Day 2022, the 8th International yoga day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the world heritage site of Edurubasavanna mantapa, Hampi ,Vijayanagar District, Karnataka. Inaugurating the function, Union Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi highlighted the inherent benefits of practicing Yoga, both for body and mind. The Minister called upon the youth to practise yoga. The 8th International Day Yoga is important because it is being celebrated in the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and connecting to the world community, the Minister added.

More than 7000 people from all walks of life including officials, representatives from state government departments, gram panchayat, zilla parishad, yoga institutes and school children participated in the yoga Day function. T-shirts, caps, yoga pocket book published by Ayush Dept, drinking water, pamphlets and Yoga Mats were provided to all the participants.

Shri Vachananand swamiji of SHWAS YOGA SAMSTHE, Bengaluru instructed yoga protocol and dhyana. During the programe the Prime Minister’s address was also displayed. The Yoga Day celebrations ended with the National anthem.