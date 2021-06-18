Samsung unveils new edition of The Frame TVs with eco-friendly packaging that can be upcycled as cat house or bookshelf, and self charging solar cell remote

GURUGRAM: Samsung, India’s No. 1 TV brand, is introducing the 2021 edition of its most stylish and much desired lifestyle TV, The Frame, which is a TV when it’s on and Art when it’s off. The Frame has been tastefully designed to make your luxury living spaces more distinctive and allow you to make your own style statement with stunning and customizable bezel options. The 43-inch The Frame makes its debut this year, bringing design to life in stylish compact spaces.

Unbelievably stunning, The Frame lets you to ‘Make your own TV’ through various customization options. With 2021 edition, you can select different colour bezels to complement your surroundings. Now curate your personal art collection from growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art. And not only this, you can upload and display your family or travel photographs. You can also customize your pictures with 5 different mat layout options and a palette of 16 different colours to make it more realistic. That’s not all, the all-new uber-chic 2021 edition of The Frame is 46% thinner than the previous model, looks like an actual picture frame and blends in beautifully anywhere you put it.

The Frame 2021 isn’t just beautiful, it offers superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables life like colours, enhanced contrast and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for an exceptional picture quality. The Frame 2021 also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI up scaling capabilities, and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the environment of your room.

The Frame 2021 will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop starting June 12. Early bird consumers of The Frame will get complementary bezel worth up to INR 9,900, from June 12 to June 21.

As a part of Samsung’s sustainability initiatives, The Frame 2021 will come with sustainable packaging design that can be upcycled as a cat house or bookshelf and self-charging solar cell-powered remote controls that doesn’t need external batteries and gets charged by indoor lights, to help reduce greenhouse emissions.

“Consumers today are looking for products that are an amalgamation of great design and premium technology. When they are designing their homes, they want technology to add to their distinctive and personalised elements of their lifestyle. With The Frame 2021, we are empowering our consumers to transform their living space with customizable bezel options, while also delivering brilliant picture quality through our QLED technology. The new edition will surely be a connoisseur’s delight, elevating the design of any living space,” Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India, said.

Create Own Your Style

The Frame 2021 will take the aesthetic quotient of your home a notch higher, giving you the freedom to choose bezel colour and bezel style options to complement each space in a unique way. The Frame bezel can be customized with two colour options: White and Teak and offer a tasteful contrast and subtle aesthetic complement whether you are designing based on a room’s location or a unique colour pattern. It also comes with a new height adjustable TV stand especially meant to accommodate the sound bar for a clutter free look.

For the Art Connoisseur in You

One of the most unique and spectacular features of The Frame is that when it is not being used as a TV, it moves into Art Mode. The Frame 2021 comes with additional original artworks to match individual tastes and lets you curate your own personal art collection with a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art from world-renowned institutions.

It also includes AI-based auto-curation technology that recommends artwork based on your selections. The Frame 2021 now offers increased photo storage space, up from 500 megabytes earlier to 6 gigabytes, so you can store up to 1,200 photos in UHD quality.

Price, Offers & Where to Buy

The new Frame will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop starting at INR 61,990. It will come in four screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, from June 12, 2021.

Early bird consumers of The Frame will get complementary bezel worth up to INR 9,900, from June 12 to June 21.

Consumers can also avail a cashback of up to INR 3,000 on No Cost EMIs on HDFC debit and credit cards. It comes with exciting no-cost EMI options up to 24 months on leading banks.

Warranty

The Frame 2021 will come with a 1 year comprehensive warranty and 1 year additional warranty on panel

Detailed Features of Samsung The Frame

Style Your Own TV: Change the ambience of your living space to suit your personal style. The latest version of The Frame allows you to customize it as you want. You can ‘make your own TV’ with easy-to-replace magnetic bezels that come in two different colours. The modern bezel design can go well with any home interior design and can make your place unique and classy.

Art Mode: The Frame gives meaning to TV even when it’s switched off. When you are not watching TV, instead of it being a black screen, you can use it as a picture frame that displays artwork and photos just like they would be on paper, film or canvas.

Art Store: Through the Art Store, you can transform your TV into a picture frame that shows 1,400 artworks from around the world. Users can get access to a growing library of artwork from world renowned institutions by selecting an individual piece of art for INR 1,199 or subscribe to the full Art Store collection for INR 299 per month.

My collection: The Frame lets you easily upload and display your own photographs via your smartphone using the SmartThings app or a USB flash drive. You can also customize your family or travel pictures with 5 different mat layout options and a palette of 16 different colours to make it more realistic.

Slim Fit Wall Mount and One Invisible Connection: With Slim Fit Wall-Mount, The Frame hangs like a real frame on your wall and looks gorgeous from all sides and fits perfectly in your space. With one invisible connection, get rid of messy wires once and for all. The single, translucent cable seamlessly connects devices to your TV. You can finally find a more discreet place for your TV peripherals with the help of the One Connect Box.

See the world in QLED: The Frame delivers on the promise with 100% colour volume that shows realistic colours no matter how bright or dark the scene gets. The Frame is powered by Samsung’s own Quantum Processor 4K, an artificial intelligence engine and the result of over 30 years of world-leading semiconductor expertise. AI capabilities in both picture and sound allow it to learn, adapt and enhance to create a next-level viewing experience. With an additional set of warm tone LEDs, The Frame’s Dual LED backlight expresses more sophisticated colour tone combinations in your visuals, bringing every scene to life in full colour realism, enhanced contrast and improved viewing angles.

Intelligent sensors: The Frame comes with motion and brightness sensors. When you’re nearby, the motion sensor detects your presence and turns the TV display into artwork, so you can enjoy your favorite art while you’re there. When you leave, it turns off to save energy. By detecting ambient light, the brightness sensor automatically balances the screen’s brightness and colour tone for a natural illumination. So whether it’s day or night, you can see your art how it was meant to be seen.

SpaceFit Sound: Using data generated from The Frame’s built-in mic, SpaceFit Sound analyzes both the room’s acoustics and its installation environment (Stand or Wall-mounted) and automatically applies the best audio settings. Put The Frame where you want and let SpaceFit Sound take care of the rest.

Q-Symphony: Feel the sound in harmony surrounding you orchestrated from TV and soundbar. Q-Symphony uniquely allows TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for better surround effect without muting TV speakers and providing you exclusive audio features.

Voice Assistants: You can talk to The Frame. The Frame works with Bixby and Alexa to make your life easier. Change channels, adjust the volume, control playback and more with just your voice.

Multi View: The Frame lets you watch 2 screens at the same time, so you can work out while streaming your favorite show or movie. Connect your smartphone and make sure you are doing the exercises accurately. Customize video size and audio options and take full control of what and how you watch.

Tap View: Don’t feel like listening to music through headphones or phone speaker? Give The Frame a light tap with your smartphone and watch Music Wall visualizations add ambience to your room while your music is played through the TV speakers for an enhanced visual listening experience.

Smart Home: The Frame can connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to The Frame effortlessly.

Solar-cell Remote & Eco-Packaging: Under the Samsung sustainability initiative, The Frame comes with a self-charging remote battery — the solar cell technology allows it to be charged by your indoor lights. The Frame automatically detects your external devices so they are ready to use the moment you connect them. Use One Remote for easy control of all your connected devices. Eco-packaging lets you recreate product packaging into useful items like cat house or bookshelf by simply cutting out the package as instructed and assemble it to create an amazing upcycled item.

Samsung TV Plus: The new line-up comes with recently launched Samsung TV Plus, which helps you enjoy free live streaming TV content with our virtual channels. Now you have a variety of channels to choose from and can find content for all interests that are currently in trend. No need to ask your friend which content is hot these days. Just tune in to Samsung TV Plus and find out.