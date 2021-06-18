India to have more than sufficient stock of Liposomal Amphotericin B drug for the treatment of Mucormycosis: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: “On 16th June,2021, active cases of Mucormycosis were 27,142. Even in the future, if cases of Black fungus increases , India is prepared to have more than sufficient availability of Amphotericin B drug and other drugs which are required to treat patients of Mucormycosis. India has increased domestic production remarkably by more than fivefold. Domestic production of Liposomal Amphotericin B was just 62,000 vials in April,2021 and now it is expected to cross 3.75 lakh vials in June,2021. While increasing domestic production, India also placed order to import 9,05,000 Liposomal Amphotericin Bvials through M/s Mylan. India is leaving no stone unturned to boost the availability of  Amphotericin B drugs in the country’’, said Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers.

Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers has allocated a total 7,28,045 vials ofLiposomal Amphotericin B to all the states and Central institutions till 17th June, 2021. Amphotericin B drug is used for the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus.

State-wise allocation of Liposomal Amphotericin B Vials
from 11th May, 2021 to 17th June, 2021

Sr. No. State/UT Total Vials
1 A&N Islands 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 47510
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0
4 Assam 200
5 Bihar 8540
6 Chandigarh 2800
7 Chhattisgarh 4720
8 D&D & D&N 500
9 Delhi 21610
10 Goa 740
11 Gujarat 148410
12 Haryana 25560
13 Himachal Pradesh 470
14 J&K(UT) 600
15 Jharkhand 2030
16 Karnataka 52620
17 Kerala 2030
18 Ladakh (UT) 0
19 Lakshadweep 0
20 Madhya Pradesh 49770
21 Maharashtra 150265
22 Manipur 150
23 Meghalaya 0
24 Mizoram 0
25 Nagaland 100
26 Odisha 1260
27 Puducherry 460
28 Punjab 8280
29 Rajasthan 63070
30 Sikkim 0
31 Tamil Nadu 25260
32 Telangana 34350
33 Tripura 150
34 Uttar Pradesh 39290
35 Uttarakhand 3380
36 West Bengal 2640
37 Central Institutions 31280
  Total 728045

