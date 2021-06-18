India to have more than sufficient stock of Liposomal Amphotericin B drug for the treatment of Mucormycosis: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: “On 16th June,2021, active cases of Mucormycosis were 27,142. Even in the future, if cases of Black fungus increases , India is prepared to have more than sufficient availability of Amphotericin B drug and other drugs which are required to treat patients of Mucormycosis. India has increased domestic production remarkably by more than fivefold. Domestic production of Liposomal Amphotericin B was just 62,000 vials in April,2021 and now it is expected to cross 3.75 lakh vials in June,2021. While increasing domestic production, India also placed order to import 9,05,000 Liposomal Amphotericin Bvials through M/s Mylan. India is leaving no stone unturned to boost the availability of Amphotericin B drugs in the country’’, said Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers.

Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers has allocated a total 7,28,045 vials ofLiposomal Amphotericin B to all the states and Central institutions till 17th June, 2021. Amphotericin B drug is used for the treatment of Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus.

State-wise allocation of Liposomal Amphotericin B Vials

from 11th May, 2021 to 17th June, 2021

Sr. No. State/UT Total Vials 1 A&N Islands 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 47510 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 4 Assam 200 5 Bihar 8540 6 Chandigarh 2800 7 Chhattisgarh 4720 8 D&D & D&N 500 9 Delhi 21610 10 Goa 740 11 Gujarat 148410 12 Haryana 25560 13 Himachal Pradesh 470 14 J&K(UT) 600 15 Jharkhand 2030 16 Karnataka 52620 17 Kerala 2030 18 Ladakh (UT) 0 19 Lakshadweep 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 49770 21 Maharashtra 150265 22 Manipur 150 23 Meghalaya 0 24 Mizoram 0 25 Nagaland 100 26 Odisha 1260 27 Puducherry 460 28 Punjab 8280 29 Rajasthan 63070 30 Sikkim 0 31 Tamil Nadu 25260 32 Telangana 34350 33 Tripura 150 34 Uttar Pradesh 39290 35 Uttarakhand 3380 36 West Bengal 2640 37 Central Institutions 31280 Total 728045