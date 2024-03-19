Samir K Modi Embarks on Historic ‘Atoot Bandhan, Rishta Dil Ka’ Roadshow, Celebrating Success with 11000+ Consultants Across Odisha and West Bengal

Odisha, 18th March 2024: Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading direct selling companies, embarks on a grand roadshow ’Atoot Bandhan, Rishta Dil Ka’, flagged off by Mr. Samir K Modi. This historic journey in 4 days will cover approximately 600 kilometres and 10 cities in Odisha and West Bengal. First of its kind in the direct selling industry, this roadshow epitomises Modicare’s commitment to celebrating success, freedom and Atoot Bandhan with its the Modicare Parivaar, uniting over 11,000 consultants.

Led by Mr. Samir K Modi, the roadshow will cover cities of Bhubaneswar, Jaraka, Bhadrak, Soro, Balasore, Jaleswar, Contai, Tamluk and Kolaghat culminating in Kolkata. Odisha holds a special significance as one of Modicare’s oldest and most significant markets, reflecting a profound connection between the company and its consultants. Odisha, with a consultant base of 6 lakhs, is among the top three markets for the brand. Its remarkable growth underscores its pivotal role in Modicare’s success story. The brand has made rapid strides in the state and today has 2500 Distribution Points and Modicare Home Shops, driving its steadfast promise of Azadi for every household.

Samir K Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said, “For our 28th Anniversary this March, I am connecting with my Modicare Parivaar covering the deepest corners of Bharat through my Atoot Bandhan Rishta Dil Ka Roadshow. I am starting from Odisha as it is one of our oldest markets and has always been very close to my heart. It is the unmatched dedication and commitment of our consultants across Odisha that has ensured it being among our top 3 markets since inception. My roadshow will start from Bhubaneswar and end in Kolkata. I will be covering approximately 600 kms and will do 10 events in a span of 4 days. This is the first roadshow for me and I plan to cover all the other regions soon after this. I totally believe in the motto of my company ‘Ghar Ghar Azadi, Har Ghar Azadi. I am totally committed to this and we have touched the lives of millions of Indians and will reach out to many more to empower them to become Atmanirbhar. Jai Hind!”

Modicare has always been committed to providing world-class products to its consultants and making a difference in their lives. The company is driven by the philosophy of offering products from dawn to dusk with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee. Modicare is committed to bringing in digital transformation and it is company’s top priority. It has been continuously investing in equipping its consultants with the digital tools such as the revolutionary New Joinee App – Road to Freedom. Additionally, the company has also introduced initiatives like Modicare Home Shop and My Modicare Shop to empower and support consultants in their business endeavours, furthering Mr. Samir K Modi’s commitment to ‘Azadi for All’.