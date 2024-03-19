IIM Sambalpur invites online applications for Executive MBA Program (2024-2026)

Sambalpur, March 18, 2024: To integrate innovative ideas across functional areas, to solve complex business problems, to acquire deeper insights on managing people and to act as strong organizational leaders — IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, invited applications for two-year Executive MBA program (ExeMBA) 2024-2026 at IIM Sambalpur. The last date for the submission of the online application is 31 March, 2024.

The ExeMBA course has been designed in the blended mode for working professionals and provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for those with a minimum of 50% graduation marks and at least 3 years of professional experience. The live sessions by faculty will facilitate interactive experiential learning among participants. The program is offered on high definition, video conference based virtual classroom (VCR) online platform and offline mode. ExeMBA will benefit those having a strong entrepreneurial mindset and those who wish to leverage various GoI initiatives like Atamanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Start-up India.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur informed, “The goal of the ExeMBA program is to help the participants enhance their entrepreneurial skills and strategies, to activate their personal development, to take organizations to the next level, and emerge as responsible leaders The uniqueness of this program lies in its cutting-edge curriculum to build leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset, and specialisation in forthcoming areas such as digital transformation, sustainability, responsible leadership, data analytics and corporate entrepreneurship, among others. The entire course structure is to make the program contemporary and relevant.”

Eligibility :

The candidate must hold:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in any discipline with a Minimum of 50% marks.

3 Years of Managerial / Entrepreneurial / Professional Experience.

Admission Process:

Shortlisting based on the Selection Criteria and Personal Interview (PI) Round

Final Merit List will be prepared based on Candidate’s Overall Performance in PI, Academic Qualifications and Work Experience.

Submission of “No Objection Certificate”/ “Consent letter” from the employer.

Key Information: