Sambhaba goes online to create public support against #Odisha Govt’s new liquor policy

Bhubaneswar : To counter Govt’s decision for online home delivery of Liquor, Sambhaba a social outfit fighting against liquor menace in Odisha has decided to go online to create public support against Govt’s this move. Through a month long online campaign #OdishaAgainstLiquor , its volunteers across the state will reach out to public via all possible online routes. To begin with Sambhaba will hold a twitter trending campaign on Friday evening from 7-8PM with Hashtag #OdishaAgainstLiquor .

Speaking about the initiative Sri Saumya Ranjan Mohanty, Member, Sambhaba said, “Corona acting as blessing in disguise have given much needed relief to thousands of families those facing liquor menace in their home from many years. The two month long lockdown has put a brake on the daily domestic violence, accidents, rape, eve teasing caused by tipplers. Lakhs of people across the state during this pandemic situation are feeling a sigh of relief because of closure of Liquor shop. But all their happiness have faded away after the commencement of online delivery initiative by state govt.”

He further said, “There was an opportunity for both State and central govt to put a ban on liquor sale. State Govt’s claim that they are getting lot of revenue from it based on falsehood. On the other hand odisha is getting only a meagre amount of revenue in comparison to the entire state budget. Through our month long Online Campaign #OdishaAgainstLiquor , we will hold series of campaign that will clear the misconception associated among public on liquor ban. Also we will try to connect with youth across state against liquor menace.”

Notably, Sambhaba is a Odisha based social organisation working actively on many social issues. In view of growing liquor problem in state, the organisation has primarily focuses on uniting youths across state to build pressure on state govt to ban liquor. The organisation is operated by hundreds of its volunteers actively involved from across the state.

