‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ will be organized tomorrow in Aurangabad for free of cost distribution of aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan under the ADIP Scheme and Senior Citizens under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana

New Delhi : A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme and to Senior Citizens under the ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized tomorrow by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Aurangabad (Bihar) at Town Hall in District Collectorate campus, Aurangabad.

A total of 5102 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs.2.43 crore will be distributed free of cost to 1521 Divyangjan and 546 Senior Citizens at Block/Panchayat levels by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The inaugural function to be held tomorrow at 11.00 AM, will be attended virtually by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India, as the Chief Guest and Sushri Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India will preside over the function. Shri Shushil Kumar Singh, Member of Parliament, Aurangabad (Bihar), shall attend the function by being physically present at the main venue along with other dignitaries, whereas Shri Mahabali Singh, Member of Parliament, Karakat (Bihar) shall grace the event with their virtual/physical presence. Smt. Anjali Bhawra, Secretary, DEPwD, other senior officers from the Department, ALIMCO and District Administration will also be present virtually/in person during the function.