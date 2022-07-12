‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices to Divyangjan and Senior Citizens in Kannauj District, U.P

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Sushri Pratima Bhoumik today inaugurated ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan and Senior citizens under the ADIP and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana scheme respectively of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. The camp was organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Kannauj at PSM Degree Collage, Kannauj District in Uttar Pradesh. Shri Subrat Pathak, Member of Parliament, Kannauj presided over the function ‘in person’ at main venue of the camp.

A total of 7318 Aids and Assistive devices of different categories with value of worth Rs.446.40 Lakhs will be distributed free of cost among 1973 pre identified Divyangjan and Senior Citizens beneficiaries who were assessed during assessment camps organized by ALIMCO at the various locations of Kannauj District.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Subrat Pathak, Member of Parliament, Kannauj said that following the vision of hon’ble Prime Minister ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ the central government is committed towards the empowerment of vulnerable section of the society. He expressed his gratitude towards the central government for thinking and working in the interest of weaker section of the society and impartial implementation of welfare schemes for Divyangjan and senior citizen to empower them but also to bring them in the mainstream of the society.

Different type of assistive devices including hi end items like motorized tricycle, smart cane, wheelchair, hearing aids machines, knee brace, spectacles and Dentures were distributed in the inaugural distribution camp organized today in Kannauj.

Various other major items which will be distributed during the follow up distribution camps includes 585 Motorized Tricycle, 675 Hand propelled Tricycle, 415 Wheelchairs, 1072 Crutches, 339 Walking Sticks, 01 Rollator, 05 Smart Phone, 18 Smart Cane, 01 Braille Cane, 01 C. P Chair, 12 MSIED Kit, 01 ADL Kit (for leprosy) with Cell phone, 636 Hearing Aid, 335 Spectacles, 182 Dentures etc. Special items under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana which have recently been added for senior citizens will also be distributed which includes Wheel Chair with Commode 90, Stool with Commode 120, Walking stick with seat 225, Foot care Unit 409, Spinal Support 123, LS Belt 374, Knee brace 790, Cervical Collar 329 and Silicon Foam Cushion 420.

The camps was conducted under the Scheme of Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) for Purchase/Fitting of Aid/Appliances (ADIP) is one of the most popular scheme for providing assistive aids & appliance to Divyangjans and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana for providing daily living assistive devices for senior citizens.

Senior officers from District Administration, Kannauj and ALIMCO shall also be present during the function.